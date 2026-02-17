A man has taken to his media page to speak out as FIFA is yet to make a decision regarding the petition filed against DR Congo by Nigeria

Nigeria had filed a petition against the Democratic Republic of Congo over the alleged use of ineligible players during the 2026 World Cup playoffs

Days after the petition was filed, FIFA is yet to make a decision, and this made a man take to his media page to make a demand from FIFA

Ahead of the official ruling by FIFA in the 2026 World Cup eligibility dispute between Nigeria and DR Congo, a man has written to FIFA over the delay in making a decision and made one serious demand.

The statement from the individual comes amid reports that FIFA is yet to make a decision regarding the petition filed by Nigeria.

Man writes FIFA over delayed World Cup decision, Photo Source: Twitter/okohedward02, CNN, The Nation

Source: Twitter

Man urges FIFA to decide Nigeria petition

Legit.ng had, in a recent report, stated that FIFA had agreed on a date to deliver a judgment regarding the petition, which would determine whether Nigeria would play in the World Cup or if DR Congo would be disqualified.

While many football lovers expected FIFA to make a decision on the said date, the ruling was not delivered.

Due to this, an individual, @okohedward02, took to social media to write to FIFA over the delay in deciding the petition filed against DR Congo by Nigeria concerning the 2026 World Cup playoffs.

Sharing his displeasure over the delay, he said:

"The prolonged delay by @FIFAcom in deciding Nigeria's legitimate complaint against DR Congo's use of ineligible players is deeply disappointing and frustrating."

As he expressed his concerns, he also made a demand from FIFA.

He wants a swift and decisive ruling so that it is clear whether Nigeria will be favoured by the football association or not.

Man demands FIFA act fast on Nigeria case. Photo Source: Facebook/SportsScout

Source: Twitter

His statement read:

"Justice delayed is justice denied for the Super Eagles and fans. We demand a swift, fair ruling! #SuperEagles #FIFA #WorldCup2026."

Reactions as Nigeria files petition against Congo

@Banjy47 wrote:

"FIFA please, my heart cannot take another deferred announcement. Just give us the verdict so we know if we are booking flights to Mexico or if we are truly out. The highest meeting better give us the highest level of justice."

@Chiefkuzi added:

"They don conclude this matter since yesterday na, Nigeria should just forget about it.. una dey pray make them strip another country of their rights to partake in the WC when we no legitimately qualify. No be evil prayer be that ..?"

@HuncleVick said:

"I hope FIFA does the right thing, because honestly speaking. You can't make a law and a few unscrupulous elements decides that they're above the law. Fielding ineligible players has broken Work Ethics."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man took to social media to demand that DR Congo be disqualified from the 2026 World Cup playoffs, claiming the that team broke FIFA rules.

Man claims FIFA will favor Super Eagles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man claimed he saw in a dream which team FIFA would favor in the ongoing 2026 World Cup eligibility dispute between Nigeria and DR Congo.

He said the dream occurred two weeks ago, and he believes FIFA will rule in favor of the Super Eagles

Source: Legit.ng