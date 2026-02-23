The chairman of the National Sports Commission Shehu Dikko has provided an update on the case against DR Congo

It was widely speculated that FIFA would announce the verdict on February 16, but the world football body remained mute

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced matches for the Super Eagles during the March international window

The chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Alhaji Shehu Dikko has spoken about Nigeria's pending case against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF submitted a petition to FIFA challenging DR Congo’s status in the upcoming 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoff.

NFF challenges Aaron Wan-Bissaka's eligibility for DR Congo. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria, which lost to DR Congo on penalties alleged that DR Congo breached FIFA rule and thus should be excluded and the Super Eagles take its place.

The NFF claimed that the Leopards fielded six ineligible players including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, even though FIFA had initially cleared them to complete.

NFF claimed that FIFA was misled into approving their nationality switch as they did not satisfy the Congolese constitution requirements for citizenship.

FIFA acknowledged the case after it was submitted on December 15, 2025, but it has yet to pass a verdict less than a month to the March international break.

DR Congo will face the winner of the semi-final tie between Jamaica and New Caledonia for a chance to be at the 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada.

There were widespread reports that FIFA will deliver a verdict on the case in the week of February 16, but a week later, there has yet to be any communication from FIFA.

NSC’s update on Nigeria's case

NSC chairman Alhaji Shehu Dikko, during a visit to President Bola Tinubu spoke about the case with FIFA, confirming that no verdict has been given.

He confirmed that the competitive side is over for the Super Eagles, but the legal aspect offers a pathway to the tournament, which kicks off in four months.

“World Cup is a closed chapter for us competitively, but the legal matter is pending. The relevant independent bodies within FIFA will decide,” he said, as quoted by The Guardian.

Nigerians have been waiting anxiously for the verdict as they want to know the fate of their national team at the global football event in June.

NFF organises international matches for Super Eagles in March. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The case became complicated after the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, announced a four-nation invitational tournament for the March break.

FIFA's intercontinental playoffs is scheduled for March, and setting up games for the Super Eagles during that time suggests that the case could have reached a conclusive end.

However, NFF had games lined up during the November international break of 2025, but were cancelled after the team qualified for the African playoff.

Ben Iroha slams FIFA

Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles defender Ben Iroha slammed FIFA for the delay in delivering a verdict on the case against DR Congo.

The intercontinental playoff is about a month away and the world football governing body is yet to decide on the case, which began in December.

Source: Legit.ng