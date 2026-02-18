A young man spoke his mind on the World Cup eligibility dispute between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and DR Congo

He mentioned what could happen if FIFA’s decision ends up in favour of the Super Eagles of Nigeria

In his video, he stated what the Democratic Republic of the Congo might do in order to seek justice

A man has mentioned what might happen if FIFA rules in favor of Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup eligibility dispute.

He made the statement in a video as many people continue to discuss the ruling of the football association.

Man says DR Congo may head to CAS over FIFA ruling. Photo source: Tiktok/emmanuelvlog1, The Nation, CNN

Source: Twitter

Man shares DR Congo’s possible action

Legit.ng, in a recent post, mentioned that FIFA was going to make an announcement and gave a specific date for a decision regarding the petition filed against DR Congo by Nigeria.

Several days after the report, FIFA is yet to decide, and in the meantime, a man, @emmanuelvlog1, has explained what might happen or what DR Congo might do if FIFA favors Nigeria in the eligibility dispute case.

In a TikTok video, @emmanuelvlog1 explained that DR Congo might not accept FIFA’s decision if the ruling goes in favor of Nigeria, and he shared why.

His statement:

"What will happen if FIFA rules in favor of Nigeria and against DR Congo? Simple, DR Congo will go to CAS, the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

"There was a case where FIFA ruled against Malaysia, and Malaysia took the matter to CAS. So yes, it will be a victory for Nigeria, but it will not end there."

He added that aside from FIFA, there’s another body, and if the decision of FIFA doesn’t favor DR Congo, this body will be approached by the team in pursuit of justice.

Man predicts DR Congo’s next move if FIFA favors Nigeria. Photo source: Facebook/Sports Scout

Source: Twitter

Man predicts DR Congo’s next move

He continued:

"DR Congo will explore the last option, which is CAS. CAS handles disputes not just in football, but in sports generally. So, whether it’s FIFA, CAF, or any other body, if there’s a dispute involving a country, club, or player, the last resort is CAS, they give the final judgment."

"Just like in countries you have a Supreme Court, if they rule against DR Congo, they will proceed to CAS."

At the time of writing this report, FIFA has yet to make an official statement regarding the petition or announce a date when a judgment will be delivered to determine the fate of Nigeria or the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man said he had a dream about FIFA’s decision on the World Cup eligibility dispute between Nigeria and DR Congo. He claimed that in his dream, FIFA would rule in favor of the Super Eagles.

Journalist shares update on Nigeria case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a journalist said Nigeria will probably lose its World Cup case against DR Congo.

He said the case was real and correct, but his source told him Nigeria is not likely to win. He told people to forget about it now.

Source: Legit.ng