Twin brothers, Taiwo and Kehinde Isiaka, went viral as they celebrated the completion of their studies at the University of Ibadan

They both bagged second-class upper degrees in electrical and electronics engineering, showcasing the awards they received

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Isiaka Kehinde Emmanuel, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) alongside his twin brother, Taiwo Samuel.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Kehinde shared that they bagged second-class upper degrees in electrical and electronics engineering.

Twins graduate together from UI

On his Facebook page, Isiaka Kehinde Emmanuel shared pictures of himself and his twin brother, Taiwo, while announcing their academic feat.

He stated that they both founded a company and received over 15 awards during their stay at the university.

His Facebook post read:

"I present to you the new Engineers in town newly minted from the prestigious University of Ibadan

"ISIAKA TAIWO SAMUEL; GMNSE, GMNIEE.

"ISIAKA KEHINDE EMMANUEL; GMNSE, GMNIEE.

"Second Class Honours (Upper - Division)

"Most Decorated UI Entrepreneurs

"SME AFRICA 25UNDER25 Award 2022 - Renewable Energy

"The Entrepreneur Africa Award 2023 - Young Entrepreneur

"Jci Ibadan FOPA Award 2025 - Entrepreneurship

"Award of Recognition 2025 - The Students' Union University of Ibadan

"TESA'UI Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025

"TESA'UI Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2023

"SEEES'UI Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025

"SEEES'UI Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2024

"SEEES'UI Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2023

"Award of Recognition 2024 - SPE'UI

"Award of Recognition 2024 - IEEE'UI

"Award of Recognition 2025 - CASOR'UI

"Award of Recognition 2025 - SEEES'UI

"TESA'UI Award for The most Supportive non executive 2025 AMONG OTHERS....

"Founders The Trills Consulting."

Netizens celebrate twin UI graduates

Oluwafemi Paul Olatunji said:

Congratulations to you my dear brother, I pray God Almighty will continue to be with you and you more knowledge and wisdom to go higher and higher in the mighty name of Jesus Christ Amen.

Funsho Sofela Ayanronbi said:

Congratulations. Continue to fly higher like an eagle. Your achievements are a testament to your hard work and dedication. Keep pushing boundaries!

Ademuyiwa Olushola said:

Congratulation to you my brother, more, more, more promotion

Tola Kaffy Abegunde said:

Congratulations sweethearts, the sky is your starting point

Mathew Aderemi Precious said:

Congratulations to you both. I am so proud of you guys

Adedapo Adedotun said:

Congratulations TK. Greater glory awaits you in Jesus name.

Adekemi Adeniran said:

Congratulations, more wins in Jesus name

