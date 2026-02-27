Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

UI Ex TESA President Who Fought for Refunds and Secured Internships Bags 2:1, Shares 11 Achievements
UI Ex TESA President Who Fought for Refunds and Secured Internships Bags 2:1, Shares 11 Achievements

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • James Oluwadamilare Ajayi graduated with Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in Agricultural and Environmental Engineering from UI
  • He served as the immediate past TESA UI president and highlighted 11 achievements recorded during his tenure
  • His leadership milestones and graduation announcement drew reactions and praise on social media

The immediate past president of the Technology and Engineering Students’ Association, University of Ibadan (TESA UI), James Oluwadamilare Ajayi, has celebrated his graduation from the prestigious institution.

In a post shared on X, Ajayi disclosed that he earned a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) degree in Agricultural and Environmental Engineering from the University of Ibadan.

Former TESA UI president bags second class honours, lists achievements during tenure
The former TESA UI president bags second class and lists achievements he did during his tenure. Photo credit: _iamsemaj_/X
Source: Twitter

Before he disclosed the 11 achievements, he (finished with a CGPA of 3.16/4.0) retweeted a post he made when he became the TESA president in April 2025, less than a year before graduating.

Former TESA UI president tenure achievement

Celebrating his time spent as president, he captioned:

“Reintroducing:
James Oluwadamilare Ajayi [GMNSE]
B.Sc (Second Class Honours, Upper Division), Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, University of Ibadan.
Immediate Past President, TESA UI @TESA_UI.”

While celebrating his academic milestone, the former student leader also highlighted the key achievements recorded during his tenure as TESA UI president, a position he assumed in April 2025.

Former TESA University of Ibadan president gets second class honours upper division, lists achievements during tenure
James Oluwadamilare Ajayi graduated with Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in Agricultural and Environmental Engineering from UI. Photo credit: _iamsemaj_/X
Source: Twitter

In the post, TESA UI achievements during his tenure are the following:

  • Developed the first TESA website
  • Organised the first Finalist Week
  • Organised the first Faculty secondary school outreach
  • Organised the first Industrial Visit
  • Won the Inter-Faculty Football competition
  • Renovated the TESA Secretariat
  • Repainted the TLT retaining wall
  • Won the Faculty of the Year award
  • Secured internship opportunities for students
  • Advocated for the removal of an anomaly fee, which was refunded to students who had paid
  • Secured sponsorship to purchase full sporting kits for male and female football teams

In the comments, Ajayi also said:

"These achievements don’t come without their own challenges but I’m glad we’re here now!
Cheers to a new beginning.🫡❤️"

The best graduate in Faculty of Technology

The best graduating student of the University of Ibadan in the Faculty of Technology is HAMMED Abdullah Ishola.

Ishola is also a graduate of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering. He finished with a CGPA of 3.97.

Taking to his X page, he wrote:

"Reintroducing: HAMMED Abdullah Ishola (Bsc., GMNSE, GMNIEE)
"First Class Hons.
"Best Graduating Student Electrical and Electronic Engineering
"Overall Best Graduating Student Faculty of Technology
"University of Ibadan
"70 courses taken: 67 As, 3Bs
"3.97/4.0."

In a related story, University of Ibadan student Oguntimehin Daniel graduated with 3.96 CGPA as second-best in Faculty of Technology, sparking reactions on social media.

UI law student denied visa bags first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan law student, Grace Fadugba, had graduated with a first-class degree seven years after her US visa was denied twice.

Celebrating her academic feat on X, an excited Grace said that about seven years ago, she was depressed after her US study visa applications were rejected twice.

