The immediate past president of the Technology and Engineering Students’ Association, University of Ibadan (TESA UI), James Oluwadamilare Ajayi, has celebrated his graduation from the prestigious institution.

In a post shared on X, Ajayi disclosed that he earned a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) degree in Agricultural and Environmental Engineering from the University of Ibadan.

Before he disclosed the 11 achievements, he (finished with a CGPA of 3.16/4.0) retweeted a post he made when he became the TESA president in April 2025, less than a year before graduating.

Former TESA UI president tenure achievement

Celebrating his time spent as president, he captioned:

“Reintroducing:

James Oluwadamilare Ajayi [GMNSE]

B.Sc (Second Class Honours, Upper Division), Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, University of Ibadan.

Immediate Past President, TESA UI @TESA_UI.”

While celebrating his academic milestone, the former student leader also highlighted the key achievements recorded during his tenure as TESA UI president, a position he assumed in April 2025.

In the post, TESA UI achievements during his tenure are the following:

Developed the first TESA website

Organised the first Finalist Week

Organised the first Faculty secondary school outreach

Organised the first Industrial Visit

Won the Inter-Faculty Football competition

Renovated the TESA Secretariat

Repainted the TLT retaining wall

Won the Faculty of the Year award

Secured internship opportunities for students

Advocated for the removal of an anomaly fee, which was refunded to students who had paid

Secured sponsorship to purchase full sporting kits for male and female football teams

In the comments, Ajayi also said:

"These achievements don’t come without their own challenges but I’m glad we’re here now!

Cheers to a new beginning.🫡❤️"

The best graduate in Faculty of Technology

The best graduating student of the University of Ibadan in the Faculty of Technology is HAMMED Abdullah Ishola.

Ishola is also a graduate of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering. He finished with a CGPA of 3.97.

Taking to his X page, he wrote:

"Reintroducing: HAMMED Abdullah Ishola (Bsc., GMNSE, GMNIEE)

"First Class Hons.

"Best Graduating Student Electrical and Electronic Engineering

"Overall Best Graduating Student Faculty of Technology

"University of Ibadan

"70 courses taken: 67 As, 3Bs

"3.97/4.0."

UI law student denied visa bags first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan law student, Grace Fadugba, had graduated with a first-class degree seven years after her US visa was denied twice.

Celebrating her academic feat on X, an excited Grace said that about seven years ago, she was depressed after her US study visa applications were rejected twice.

