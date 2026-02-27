University of Ibadan graduate Bakre earned First Class Honours with an excellent CGPA in Electrical Engineering

He ranked among the top one per cent in the Faculty of Technology and the top four in his department

His academic achievement drew praise online, with many congratulating him for his outstanding performance

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), Abdulroqeeb Adewale Bakre, has taken to social media to celebrate his academic achievement after completing his undergraduate studies with outstanding results.

Sharing the news on X, Bakre proudly announced that he graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

He revealed that he finished with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.86 out of 4.00.

According to the graduate, his performance placed him among the top one per cent of students in the Faculty of Technology. He also disclosed that he ranked among the top four students in the Electrical and Electronic Engineering department.

In his post, he wrote:

“Reintroducing: Abdulroqeeb Adewale Bakre (GMNSE)

"B.Sc. Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University of Ibadan

"First Class Hons. (3.86/4.00)

"Top 1% of the Faculty of Technology

"Top 4 Electrical and Electronic Engineering

"An interesting journey to be proud of…”

The University of Ibadan is widely known for its strong academic standards, and graduating with a First Class degree in engineering disciplines is considered a significant accomplishment.

Bakre's announcement drew congratulatory messages on social media, with many praising his dedication and academic excellence.

Graduate with 64 courses bags first class

In a related story, Oguntola Abdulsalam Olamide, a University of Ibadan (UI) fresh graduate, graduated with a first-class honours degree in mechanical engineering.

Oguntola, who took 64 engineering courses, earned 48 A's and 16 B's, finishing with an impressive 3.77 CGPA in a 4.0 grading system.

The fresh graduate released his convocation photoshoot on X as he celebrated his academic milestone.

Oguntola said he graduated as the third-best graduating student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering class of 2025.

He wrote:

"64 Engineering courses, 48 A’s and 16 B’s later.

"Re-introducing: OGUNTOLA Abdulsalam Olamide (GMNSE).

"First Class Honours (3.77/4.0).

"2nd runner-up of the Dept of Mechanical Engineering, University of Ibadan (Class of 2025).

"God did fr. Alhamdulilah!!!"

In the comment section, he replied to a netizen who asked if UI still uses the 4.0 grading system.

"Yeahhh.

"But the university has now switched to a 5.0 scale, from last year."

UI law student denied visa bags first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady celebrated completing her law studies at the University of Ibadan seven years after her United States student visa was denied twice.

According to the lady, she was depressed over the visa issue, despite passing her SAT and TOEFL exams and securing scholarships to study in America.

Her story triggered reactions on X, as many people congratulated the law graduate on her academic feat after her major international setback.

