A University of Ibadan graduate, Adekola Mustopha, celebrated making the Dean’s Honours List five times

He graduated with an excellent CGPA and emerged as the best student in Industrial and Production Engineering

Mustopha shared certificates and induction photos, earning praise for his academic excellence online

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, Adekola Mustopha has celebrated his academic success after completing his undergraduate programme with outstanding results.

Taking to his X page, Adekola Mustopha disclosed that he made the Dean's Honours List five times during his studies.

The Dean’s Honour List at the University of Ibadan is an academic award recognising undergraduate students with exceptional academic performance. It typically requires a high-ranking first-class CGPA at the end of an academic session or semester.

University of Ibadan graduate Mustopha celebrates

Mustopha also announced that he emerged as the best graduating student in the Industrial and Production Engineering Department.

According to him, he graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.81 on a 4.0 scale.

In the post, he wrote:

"Reintroducing: Adekola Mustopha (GMNSE, GMNIIE, GMNIEE)

B.Sc Industrial and Production Engineering

5× Dean's Honours List

CGPA: 3.81/4.0

Best graduating Student - Industrial and Production Engineering Department, University of Ibadan.

Alhamdulillah."

The graduate also shared photos of the certificates he received in recognition of his academic performance, alongside an image of himself dressed for his induction.

See his post on X below:

His achievement attracted congratulatory messages from social media users, many of whom praised his consistency and dedication to academic excellence.

UI graduate emerges top 1% in department

In a related story, another graduate of the University of Ibadan, Abdulroqeeb Adewale Bakre, recently took to social media to celebrate his academic achievement after completing his undergraduate studies with outstanding results.

Sharing the news on X, Abdulroqeeb Bakre proudly announced that he graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

He revealed that he finished with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.86 out of 4.00.

According to the graduate, his performance placed him among the top one per cent of students in the Faculty of Technology. He also disclosed that he ranked among the top four students in the Electrical and Electronic Engineering department.

In his X post, he wrote:

"Reintroducing: Abdulroqeeb Adewale Bakre (GMNSE)

B. Sc. Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University of Ibadan

First Class Hons. (3.86/4.00)

Top 1% of the Faculty of Technology

Top 4 Electrical and Electronic Engineering

An Intresting Journey to be proud of..."

UI couples celebrate achievement

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a University of Ibadan couple went viral on social media after both graduating with first-class honours.

Bolaji Olatinwo shared their convocation photo online, celebrating their academic achievement together.

The X (Twitter) post drew admiration and humorous reactions from social media users praising their success.

The couple posed happily under a tree on the University of Ibadan campus, smiling as they celebrated their academic achievement.

