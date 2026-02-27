Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

UI Graduate Who Made Dean’s Honours List 5 Times Finally Bags First-Class, Shares Awards
People

UI Graduate Who Made Dean’s Honours List 5 Times Finally Bags First-Class, Shares Awards

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • A University of Ibadan graduate, Adekola Mustopha, celebrated making the Dean’s Honours List five times
  • He graduated with an excellent CGPA and emerged as the best student in Industrial and Production Engineering
  • Mustopha shared certificates and induction photos, earning praise for his academic excellence online

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, Adekola Mustopha has celebrated his academic success after completing his undergraduate programme with outstanding results.

Taking to his X page, Adekola Mustopha disclosed that he made the Dean's Honours List five times during his studies.

University of Ibadan first-class graduate Adekola Mustopha on Dean's honours list
University of Ibadan first-class graduate celebrates achievement. Photo credit: Mustoph/X
Source: Twitter

The Dean’s Honour List at the University of Ibadan is an academic award recognising undergraduate students with exceptional academic performance. It typically requires a high-ranking first-class CGPA at the end of an academic session or semester.

University of Ibadan graduate Mustopha celebrates

Mustopha also announced that he emerged as the best graduating student in the Industrial and Production Engineering Department.

Read also

University of Ibadan graduate makes history, emerges among top 1% in faculty with first class

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

According to him, he graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.81 on a 4.0 scale.

University of Ibadan first-class graduate Adekola Mustopha on Dean's honours list
A University of Ibadan graduate, Adekola Mustopha, makes the Dean’s Honours List five times. Photo credit: Mustoph/X
Source: Twitter

In the post, he wrote:

"Reintroducing: Adekola Mustopha (GMNSE, GMNIIE, GMNIEE)
B.Sc Industrial and Production Engineering
5× Dean's Honours List
CGPA: 3.81/4.0
Best graduating Student - Industrial and Production Engineering Department, University of Ibadan.
Alhamdulillah."

The graduate also shared photos of the certificates he received in recognition of his academic performance, alongside an image of himself dressed for his induction.

See his post on X below:

His achievement attracted congratulatory messages from social media users, many of whom praised his consistency and dedication to academic excellence.

UI graduate emerges top 1% in department

In a related story, another graduate of the University of Ibadan, Abdulroqeeb Adewale Bakre, recently took to social media to celebrate his academic achievement after completing his undergraduate studies with outstanding results.

Read also

UI civil engineering student who won 3 scholarships bags first class, lists her achievements

Sharing the news on X, Abdulroqeeb Bakre proudly announced that he graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

He revealed that he finished with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.86 out of 4.00.

According to the graduate, his performance placed him among the top one per cent of students in the Faculty of Technology. He also disclosed that he ranked among the top four students in the Electrical and Electronic Engineering department.

In his X post, he wrote:

"Reintroducing: Abdulroqeeb Adewale Bakre (GMNSE)
B. Sc. Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University of Ibadan
First Class Hons. (3.86/4.00)
Top 1% of the Faculty of Technology
Top 4 Electrical and Electronic Engineering
An Intresting Journey to be proud of..."

UI couples celebrate achievement

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a University of Ibadan couple went viral on social media after both graduating with first-class honours.

Bolaji Olatinwo shared their convocation photo online, celebrating their academic achievement together.

The X (Twitter) post drew admiration and humorous reactions from social media users praising their success.

The couple posed happily under a tree on the University of Ibadan campus, smiling as they celebrated their academic achievement.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
University Of IbadanNigerian Universities
Hot:
Sanku Nigerian police ranks Gabon tv stations Deep love letters Marie temara