Olasunkanmi Mubarak Ayinde graduated from the University of Ibadan with a near-perfect 3.96/4.00 CGPA

He earned first class honours in Petroleum Engineering, completing 85 courses and achieving over 70 As and 4 Bs

He was officially recognised as the Best Graduating Student of the Department of Petroleum Engineering, sparking reactions online

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), Olasunkanmi Mubarak Ayinde, has made history after finishing with an extraordinary academic record, scoring over 70 As out of 85 courses.

OLASUNKANMI Mubarak Ayinde, who studied Petroleum Engineering, emerged as one of the institution’s brightest stars after graduating with a near-perfect 3.96 CGPA out of 4.00.

UI graduate Olasunkanmi's outstanding performance

Sharing his achievement on social media, he disclosed that throughout his undergraduate studies, he had taken about 85 courses upon graduation and had only four Bs across the board. With his CGPA, by calculation, he had over 70 As in studies.

Taking to his X page, he posted saying:

"Re-introducing:

OLASUNKANMI, Mubarak Ayinde, GMNSE, GMNIEE.

85 Courses taken, 4Bs in total, 3.96/4.00 CGPA.

AlhamduliLlah. 🤲🏾"

His performance not only earned him a first-class honours degree but also multiple recognitions in the university.

UI first-class graduate, Olasunkanmi's awards

The brilliant graduate also showcased his accolades, highlighting his achievements in the Faculty of Engineering and the Department of Petroleum Engineering.

He wrote:

"Best Graduating Student, Department of Petroleum Engineering, University of Ibadan."

See his X post below:

Reactions to UI first-class graduate's achievement

His achievement has since generated buzz online, with many Nigerians flooding the comments section with congratulations. Some of the comments are below.

@gbajumola questioned:

"Have you sent your CV to Dangote Refinery? Also do you have a Linkedln page?"

@ojelabio420 said:

"Congratulations. But how many convocation is UI doing in one year?"

@Abdulafeez_SB commented:

"Honored to be featured. QSS. Thanks for everything."

@SammieTheFirst said:

"Second Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Technology."

@RealElemoso said:

"Congratulations. You’re in same department with my friend Favorite Adewoyin."

