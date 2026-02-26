A University of Ibadan (UI) mechanical engineering graduate has celebrated bagging a first-class honours degree in a commanding fashion

The young man, who took 64 engineering courses in total, had 48 A's and 16 B's for the duration of his undergraduate studies at the university

Some days before his induction, the fresh graduate had raised an alarm on X (formerly Twitter) that his room on campus had been burgled by thieves

Oguntola Abdulsalam Olamide, a University of Ibadan (UI) fresh graduate, has graduated with a first-class honours degree in mechanical engineering.

Oguntola, who took 64 engineering courses, had 48 A's and 16 B's as he finished with an impressive 3.77 CGPA in a 4.0 grading system.

The fresh graduate released his convocation photoshoot on X as he celebrated his academic milestone.

Oguntola said he graduated as the third-best graduating student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering class of 2025.

He wrote:

"64 Engineering courses, 48 A’s and 16 B’s later.

"Re-introducing: OGUNTOLA Abdulsalam Olamide (GMNSE).

"First Class Honours (3.77/4.0).

"2nd runner-up of the Dept of Mechanical Engineering, University of Ibadan (Class of 2025).

"God did fr. Alhamdulilah!!!"

In the comment section, he replied to a netizen who asked if UI still uses the 4.0 grading system.

"Yeahhh.

"But the university has now switched to a 5.0 scale, from last year."

UI graduate's room burgled before induction

In a previous tweet on February 23, Oguntola had cried out that his room on campus was burgled by thieves days before his induction.

According to him, the thieves made away with all his valuables.

"Induction in two days and thieves decided to give me a gift 🫠.

"Got to my room in UI and saw all valuables in my room gone💀💀.

"Everything wey I dey use do fine boy don go😂. All my suits and shoes 😭.

"MMS, MMS!," he tweeted.

See his tweet below:

UI fresh graduate celebrated on X

Source: Legit.ng