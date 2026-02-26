A young man celebrated completing his studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of electrical and electronics engineering

He shared how he represented Nigeria at a physics olympiad competition in Portugal, as he gave a breakdown of his results

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A Nigerian man, Hammed Abdullah Ishola, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Hammed shared how he once represented Nigeria in a competition in Portugal.

University of Ibadan Engineering Student Who Represented Nigeria in Portugal Emerges Best in Faculty

Source: Twitter

UI engineering student emerges best in department

Identified on X as @abdulVerse_X, the young man shared that he once represented Nigeria at a competition in Portugal.

He wrote on his X post:

"2018: Represented Nigeria in the International Physics Olympiad held in Lisbon 2026: Graduated as the best graduating student in the faculty of technology, University of Ibadan.

"Moved my CGPA from: 100L; 3.91/4.0, 200L: 3.95/4.0, 300L: 3.97/4.0, 400L: 3.96/4.0, 500L: 3.97/4.0."

See his X post below:

Netizens celebrate UI first-class engineering graduate

@DigitalDocMikey said:

Please, dox. I'm sure you have two or more heads.

@tmoses_062 said:

It was an honour running this race with you Big Stepper

@WithBukky said:

You’re a genius The sky is your starting point. May God bless this degree for you and make it beneficial.

@Eng_feesah said:

Congratulations my fellow engineer,mine is in a week time Beng. Electrical Engineering

@JustPhillz said:

Congratulations, legend! Many more milestones to achieve.

@Yusufabdullahi_ said:

Congratulations, my name sake, my fellow engineer (I'm still in school, tho) I wish you the best in life

@MubarakBalogun said:

Omo. Na you beat that 3.96 guy. Congratulations.

@PeonyPetmart said:

Congratulations, boss! Just make sure you secure a good job. I believe such a beautiful certificate deserves to be rewarded with a good, stable job.

@tdunmoye said:

Awon omo Electrical yi sha, they are always the best... congratulations big man... you worked for this, I wish you all the best."

University of Ibadan Engineering Student Who Represented Nigeria in Portugal Emerges Best in Faculty

Source: Twitter

Another University of Ibadan graduate shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng