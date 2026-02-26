A young man celebrated completing his studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of law with a first class

He shared how he was awarded a scholarship worth N1m and went on to list his achievements as an undergraduate

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on his academic feat

A Nigerian man, Olaoluwa Olatayo, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with a bachelor’s degree in law.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Olaoluwa shared that he bagged a first class.

A University of Ibadan student who won scholarship shares his achievements. Photo: @lordofoxbridge

Scholarship winner emerged UI first-class graduate

Identified as @lordofoxbridge on X, the scholar announced that he was awarded a scholarship worth N1m by the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

His X post read:

"I am a 2025 BOSAN Scholar. Happy to share that I was awarded the prestigious Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria Scholarship. I am one of five scholars selected from 151 nominees after a rigorous process, three of whom are from the University of Ibadan."

In another X post, he also revealed that he graduated with a first class, and went on to list his achievements.

The X post read:

"UI Law First Class Graduate. 2025 BOSAN Scholar. Speaker, Law Students’ Representative Council. Head, Litigation and Competition Department, Moot & Mock Society. Chief Judge, Ransome-Kuti Hall Judicial Council. God really did. Unto the next."

See the X post below:

Netizens celebrate UI first-class law graduate

@intelect_africa said:

"Saw the other winner too some minutes again UI Law faculty is cooking oooo."

@anodeen said:

"one of five 2025 BOSAN Scholars chosen from 151 nominees. Three are from @ibadanuni, proud moment for Nigerian legal education! Well deserved!"

@Ayo_Oyedijo said:

"Super proud of you. My idolo!"

@Adesojibabs1 said:

"Viva Kuti Congratulations my bro."

@Kennywright0 said:

First class yi naani. Congratulations my brother . Keep moving up."

@Theophilusiga said:

"Big bros, a massive congratulations to you for achieving this. And it's from UI? Omo, I'm in awe of you."

@ui_law_ said:

"@lordofoxbridge , congratulations on reaching this milestone. Your dedication has made the Faculty proud!"

@ayooluwa_paul said:

"Congratulations LAW LORD. Idan buruku."

@e_inoel said:

"Congratulations Comrade. Soar still."

A UI law graduate celebrates his achievements. Photo: @lordofoxbridge

