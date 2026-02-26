A young man celebrated completing his studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of law with a first class

A Nigerian man, Tomilayo Ebenezer Oyedeji, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with a bachelor’s degree in law.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Tomilayo shared that he bagged a first class.

From N1m scholarship to UI first-class

Identified as tomiblaq_ on X, the young man shared how he won N1 million in a scholarship from the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN).

He was responding to a tweet by @TheDamiForeign, who asked X users to share when they made thier first million.

Tomilayo tweeted:

"Yesterday. through the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) Scholarship, 2025, awarded for academic excellence as a student of law. the money is good. the honour is bigger.

"The scholarship was awarded to five law students across Nigeria after rigorous examination and interview stages. i emerged first. by the way, three of the five are from the University of Ibadan."

See his X post below:

In another post, he wrote:

"T.E. Oyedeji LL.B, University of Ibadan (First Class Honours). Thank you, Jesus."

Netizens celebrate UI first-class law graduate

@ifeoluwalydiaa said:

Me - sees the pop-up notification of this tweet Me again - before nko Congratulations, Tomiii!

@Bam_TPaul said:

It's been a long time coming. Proud of you my scholar

@ui_law_ said:

Congratulations @tomiblaq_ ! LSS UI is proud of all your hard work and dedication. Well done

@Okey_Legalman

Congratulations, Tomi. It's been a long time coming. Stay up

@TheMrGrandeur said:

"My smart mutual Big congratulations."

@intelect_africa said:

saw the other tweet too from the other winner Congratulations to you."

@KikiowoAyorinde said:

jade tan! Congratulations, brother

@saintmalik_ said:

Congrats bro, been a while btw

@thevideo_star said:

Congratulations to you."

