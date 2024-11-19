A lady who erks a living as a foodstuffs vendor has revealed she is a first class graduate of microbiology and showcased her school certificate

Despite her occupation, the foodstuff vendor said she does not believe in the saying in some quarters that school is a scam

The young lady's video has gone viral on social media and sparked a debate among internet users

A Nigerian youth, @al_afeefah, has opened up on social media that she read microbiology in school and graduated with a first class.

@al_afeefah disclosed this on TikTok and displayed her school certificate for everyone to see.

She said school is not a scam. Photo Credit: @al_afeefah

Source: TikTok

According to @al_afeefah, she now makes a living as a foodstuffs vendor. She added that her situation won't make her declare school is a scam.

A short TikTok video showed the lady happily displaying her certificate while at her shop. Words layered on the video read:

"A first class graduate in microbiology now a foodstuffs vendor.

"Yet I will not follow them to say school is a scam."

Watch her video below:

First class graduate's video stirs reactions

Aare Ishola Yousuph said:

"Keep making cool money dear. Salary work cant even giv u wat business wil giv. I av 5 post secondary certs & I av never used any of dem to work, yet I will never say “Skul nah scam.”

emmanuelnnamani80 said:

"People writing go abroad like it's free, even to process scholarship expensive."

alysiamagenlove said:

"Same course but I finished with 4.19gp Looking up to my M.sc program by God Grace next year."

NAJAATY said:

"How I hope you get a chance to be here in Kuwait trust me it’s a hmm."

abbey said:

"This is better for you than depending on salary, i'm a graduate and i'd never for ones thought of looking for job. and God has been good. just do it well and don't look down on anybody. best of luck."

mikailibnjummaa said:

"But graduating in a college of agriculture should make u a good farmer as well as microbiologist?"

horlami said:

"Omo if you are sure and can defend what you have o, that's definitely your japa ticket."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about a master's degree holder hawking eggs and tomato sauce.

First class graduate who hawks seeks help

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a first class graduate who hawks sachet water had cried out for help.

According to Mr Sham’unu Ishaq, he graduated from Umaru Musa Yar'adua University in Katsina state with a Bachelor of Science in education biology, but despite his qualifications, he has no job.

Ishaq called on Nigerians to help him get a good job. He noted that he cannot take care of himself due to poverty. He said he can do any job if anyone is willing to help him get employment.

Source: Legit.ng