A fresh graduate of Covenant University has celebrated bagging a first-class degree in economics with a 4.94 cumulative grade point average (CGPA)

For her academic feat, she was recognised as the best graduating student in the Department of Economics, and she revealed that it is her second time winning such

The lady whose CGPA kept dropping until her second year at the university narrated the study hack that God opened her eyes to

Ijeoma Ogboh, a Nigerian lady, has graduated with a first-class honours degree from the prestigious Covenant University.

Taking to LinkedIn, the economics graduate celebrated her convocation, noting that she was recognised as the best graduating student of her department.

Ijeoma Ogboh wins the best graduating student honour twice as she bags a first-class from Covenant University. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ijeoma Ogboh

Ijeoma said it is the second time this has happened, as she was honoured as the best graduating student at Air Force Comprehensive School.

Covenant University graduate's study secret

Reflecting on her academics, Ijeoma, who entered the university with little knowledge of life and no plans, revealed that her grade point average (GPA) kept dropping until her second year, when God opened her eyes and reminded her that mediocrity was never His plan for her.

Ijeoma shared the study secret God opened her eyes to. Her LinkedIn post partly read:

"BEST GRADUATING STUDENT TWICE!!!

"Air Force Comprehensive School ➡️ Covenant University (Economics, 4.94 CGPA) Talk about consistency😅 .

"I came into Covenant University with little knowledge of what university life was about, no plans, no vision, and no friends. My GPA kept dropping until 200 Level Omega semester, when God opened my eyes and reminded me that mediocrity was never His plan for me. He taught me to build systems, not just goals, to focus less on “scoring 25/30” and more on “studying an hour every day.”

Ijeoma also spoke about how she balanced her academics with leadership and service.

"Through the years, I balanced academics, leadership, and service, serving as Vice President (Female) of the Nigerian Economics Students Association (NESA), Covenant University Chapter, an executive in my service unit, while also running my small business, initiating a departmental competition and progressing to the professional stage of my ICAN exams. These experiences stretched me, shaped my confidence, and refined my leadership skills.

"I had 5.0 GPAs in five semesters and graduated as the Best Student in the Department of Economics with a 4.94 CGPA. I’m deeply grateful to my family, friends, lecturers, and coursemates. Teaching others and being asked questions sharpened me more than I imagined."

She appreciated her family and friends as well as the trailblazers who inspired her journey.

" I’m deeply grateful to my family, friends, lecturers, and coursemates. Teaching others and being asked questions sharpened me more than I imagined. The all-nighters for Macroeconomics have finally come to an end, and it was all worth it. 💜✨

"Lastly, to the trailblazers who inspire my journey; Tony O. Elumelu, C.F.R , Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala , Ibukun Awosika , Tope Fasua PhD, M.Phil, Msc, FCA , Chinwe Egwim , Taiwo Oyedele , Akin' Akinpelu FLPi,Ph.D I hope to follow in your footsteps and transform Africa's economy."

A Covenant University student, Ijeoma Ogboh, was recognised as the best graduating student of her department. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ijeoma Ogboh

Covenant University graduate celebrated on LinkedIn

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Covenant University graduate's post below:

IFEOLUWA GRACE OLADAPO-AKINFOLARIN said:

"Big congratulations Ijeoma! Wishing you even more wins and amazing accomplishments ahead."

Ayibapreye Daniel said:

"Congratulations Ijeoma Ogboh, AAT This is so amazing, Thank you for being the wonderful person you were in NESA, God has truly crowned your efforts with success, I pray for more success on your journey!!!"

Peters Esther said:

"Go Ijeoma!! 🥹👏 I’m so proud of you, and thank you for being a guide and a true leader to us throughout your time at Covenant University."

Inioluwa Olorunpomi said:

"Congratulations, Ijeoma!! This is really amazing. Thank you for being an incredible leader and such a great role model in the Department of Economics."

Owolabi Rotimi said:

"Wow! So much about the person of Ijeoma Ogboh, AAT and yes looking forward to discovering more as you progress further. Yes God indeed blessed your efforts and you were intentionally in your intentions including asking questions upon questions all for the goal of distinction. Indeed I trust God to aid you to stand out in all your future endeavors even as you stood out at Covenant University. Congratulations!!!!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Covenant University student called 'olodo' had graduated with flying colours.

Covenant University economicsstudent bags first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Covenant University student, Joy Aluevbose, sponsored by the David Oyedepo Foundation, had graduated with a first-class degree.

Joy, in a LinkedIn post, admitted that she entered the university feeling shy, timid and lacking in purpose, but all that has changed as she found purpose.

While highlighting some impressive positions she held while on campus, Joy appreciated the David Oyedepo Foundation for seeing her through school for four years.

