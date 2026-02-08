A first-class graduate of Covenant University who was spotted selling phone accessories at the Alaba International Market in Lagos has become a topic on social media

A man who saw him informed netizens about it, noting that the graduate hung a picture he had taken with Bishop David Oyedepo in his store

Covenant University was ranked the best university in Nigeria in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings of 2024 and 2025

A Covenant University first-class graduate, Onwuka Wisdom, has grabbed the attention of internet users after he was spotted selling phone accessories at the Alaba International Market.

Though ranked the best university in Nigeria in 2024 and 2025 by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, Covenant University remains a leading tertiary institution in the country and its graduates command respect in the labour market.

Onwuka Wisdom now operates a phone accessories store after graduating from Covenant University. Photo Credit: (@onwukawisdom_)

Man spots Covenant University graduate at Alaba

Ibukun Amosu, an X user who spotted the graduate at his store, informed netizens about it, noting that Wisdom hung a picture he had taken with Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder and chancellor of the private university, in his store.

According to Ibukun, Wisdom makes money daily from the store and gets to resume and close at his choosing time.

He wondered why the first-class graduate spent such a huge amount on acquiring an education at Covenant University when he could have just used the money to set up the phone accessories business from the start.

"I was at Alaba Int. Market today. This Igbo bro graduated from CU as top of his class, set up a phone accessories shop and hung a picture he took with Oyedepo. He is making money every day, open and close his business the way he likes. My question is why spend 4-5 years and that money on school when he can just set up shop with the money from the start?" Ibukun's tweet read.

Covenant University graduate reacts

Proud of his hustle, Wisdom took to the comment section of Ibukun's tweet to appreciate him for stopping by at his store.

He proudly introduced himself and the degree he finished from Covenant University.

"Thank you so much for stopping by at my store...

"My name is Ambassador Wisdom.

"CEO Ambassador Global Communication....

"Had my first Degree Bsc. Biochemistry, First Class Hons. from Covenant University," Wisdom tweeted with a picture he took with a supposed customer.

Onwuka Wisdom set up a phone accessories store in Alaba International Market after graduating from Covenant University. Photo Credit: (@onwukawisdom_)

Reactions trail Covenant University graduate's occupation

@c2sin4mi_ayinla said:

"Education is what remains in you if you have forgotten all you learn in school. Education doesn't really mean that one will work in an office but to apply to what you learn to do anything you do in life."

@ChifeDr said:

"University of education is necessary to expand one’s knowledge and worldview. To add on perspectives and open up possibilities. It is very good when traders receive university education, it gives them a strong foundation."

@king_leo4u said:

"That knowledge that he got through academics would have influenced the way he operates.

"Not a waste in my opinion."

@uchenna_iwuoha said:

"Education is power. It is called intellectual power. He will have both in the future. Intellectual power and economic power. The money he will be making in the business is the economic power. The knowledge he gathered when he was in school is economic power."

@UgoJ3 said:

"He didn’t waste 4–5 years. School gave him structure, networks, and options. Today phone accessories, tomorrow anything. Education is optionality."

@Aladecho5 said:

"Entrepreneurship is an integral part of the CU curriculum. Maybe this business idea comes from there."

@seunosewa said:

"1. Flexibility. If the business fails, he has options. 2. His knowledge will enable him to grow much bigger. That shop could become a major e-commerce site."

Covenant University's best student shares her secret

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Covenant University's best graduating student, Chidera Duru, had narrated how she achieved her academic feat despite combining her studies with her business.

The intelligent young lady graduated from the Department of Chemical Engineering with a CGPA of 4.97.

Chidera, who delivered a speech at the convocation ceremony, spoke to Legit.ng about how she ended up in Covenant University and her experience.

