A Nigerian man, Shina Akinwumi, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with a bachelor’s degree in Law.

Celebrating his academic feat on Facebook, an excited Shina shared how he graduated with a second-class upper division.

UI graduate bags second-class upper in law

On his Facebook page, Shina Akinwumi shared his experiences at the University of Ibadan and his plan for himself after graduation.

He stated that he bagged a second-class upper degree and what he learnt at the course of his stay in the institution.

His Facebook post:

"I am pleased and deeply grateful to share that I have graduated from the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan with a Second Class Upper Division.

"This milestone is a testament to God’s grace, years of discipline, and the support of exceptional teachers, mentors, friends, family, and EEC students who have been part of my journey.

"Studying law has not only sharpened my intellect but has also strengthened my commitment to service, integrity, and the pursuit of justice. I remain thankful for every lesson learned, both inside and outside the classroom.

"As I take the next steps forward, I look ahead with renewed dedication to excellence in the legal profession and continued impact in education, particularly in mentoring young scholars and admission seekers. To God be the glory; the journey continues."

Netizens react to second-class upper law degree

Another law graduate announced the GPA he started, despite stating that he had planned to bag a Second Class Upper division.

He stated that he ended up graduating with a first class and opened up about what motivated him to read better and come out with a good result. His post sparked reactions, and many celebrated with him.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

