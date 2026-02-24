A graduate of Lead City University made many people emotional as she shared the struggle she faced

The young lady spoke about the things she went through before she finally gained admission into a university

She also spoke about the plans she has for herself after she had graduated and bagged a university degree

A graduate of Lead City University who wrote JAMB eight times melted hearts online after she shared the grade she finished with at the university.

She took to a popular platform, LinkedIn, to share her story while also mentioning what she graduated with.

Lead City University graduate speaks about UTME

Opeyemi Ajayi explained that while many people might have a different view of what she went through, the years she spent sitting for UTME felt like she had spent about eight years waiting and staying at home without any clear way forward.

She wrote:

"I wrote JAMB eight times. This is what nobody tells you about winning."

"52 days ago today, I graduated as a first class graduate in Psychology."

"To some people, this might seem like a small feat. But for me, it represents seven years and two months of waiting to get into university, about six to eight months of being at home, year after year."

Although she had written the exam many times, she explained that she was not well prepared for the eighth JAMB she wrote, yet it was that same result she used to secure admission into the university.

She continued:

"I wrote JAMB eight times. Yes, eight."

"Ironically, the last time I wrote JAMB was the most unprepared I had ever been. But we thank God."

"Why am I saying all this?"

"First, because I promised God that I would tell this story as often as I could."

"But more importantly, because I realised how quickly we move on from one achievement to the next."

"As creatives, students, founders, and professionals, we rarely sit with our wins. We complete one milestone and immediately start chasing the next big thing."

"What this does quietly is desensitise us. Things we once prayed for begin to feel ordinary. We spend months or years working toward something, and when it finally happens, we barely pause to acknowledge it."

"In my case, I did not allow myself to truly bask in the growth. I did not spend time thanking God for something that cost me years, sleepless nights, pillows soaked with tears, endless overthinking, and moments when I genuinely questioned whether my life was worth living."

"Instead, I moved on."

“What is next?”

“What course can I take?”

“What certification should I add?”

"To many people, that sounds like ambition. Do not be complacent, they say."

Despite the delays it took her to gain admission into the university, she mentioned plans to further her studies after her degree.

"But what we do not talk about enough is what this constant moving on does to the heart, and how powerful proper thanksgiving and fulfilment truly are."

Graduate reveals plan to further her education

"A week ago, I gained admission to further my studies. I will be starting a Master’s in Clinical Psychology, with plans to specialise in Military Psychology, just one month after graduating as an undergraduate."

"In a conversation with a friend, I was forced to confront how far God has brought me. And it broke my heart to realise how easily I brushed past such a huge blessing."

"We live in a fast, get up and go world. That may not be entirely bad. But gratitude, especially toward God and toward ourselves, matters deeply."

"So if you are like me, someone who achieved something you prayed hard for, something that took years, resilience, and grace, and you moved on too quickly to acknowledge it,"

"Pause today."

"What is a win you did not fully celebrate?"

"What prayer did God answer that you moved on from too quickly?"

"If you paused today, what would you thank God for?"

