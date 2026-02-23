A graduate of Covenant University went viral on social media after she shared an interesting story on her page

She explained that she scored just 200 out of 400 in her UTME, which she took several years ago, and admitted that she had doubts about herself

She also mentioned in her post that she once had a 2:1 grade and explained how she was able to overcome the challenges

A graduate of Covenant University who scored 200 in the UTME exam has gone viral online after she posted her graduation result.

The individual mentioned that she got a specific score when she wrote the UTME exam several years ago, but had a little doubt in herself.

Covenant University graduate goes viral after sharing how she turned a 200 UTME score into first class.

Covenant University graduate speaks about UTME

In a post she shared on her LinkedIn page, she explained that despite her UTME score, she was able to graduate with a better grade from the university.

She wrote:

“DJ, play me Promise Keeper by Sound of Salem!

"If someone had told me that the same person who scored 200/400 in JAMB, got in through the third batch, and once struggled with a 2:1 CGPA would graduate with a First Class, I would’ve said amen but without much faith.

"Yet here I am, a First-Class graduate with a B.Sc. in Industrial Mathematics and Computer Science from Covenant University, full of gratitude and growth."

She expressed appreciation to her lecturers at the university for motivating her while also recognising her friends, parents, and other close individuals.

The screenshot she shared, which contains details of her result, shows she graduated with a first class with a CGPA of 4.64.

Covenant University graduate who scored 200 in UTME goes viral.

Covenant University graduate goes viral

She continued in her viral LinkedIn post:

"To my amazing lecturers, whom I wouldn’t trade for anything, thank you for helping me fall in love with Mathematics and for becoming more than lecturers; you became family.

"To my incredible friends, thank you for being my support system — for the laughter, the late nights, the tears, the prayers, and the countless moments that made CU feel like home.

"To all the family members I met in CUCRID, the Hospitality Unit, and CUTG, you all have my heart 🌹."

Covenant University graduate stuns followers with her academic achievement.

"To my parents and my sister 🌹, my biggest blessings, thank you for every sacrifice. I know you could’ve used my school fees for something else, but you chose to invest in my future, and for that, I’ll be forever grateful ❤️.

"And of course, to my Heavenly Father, a million words would never be enough to express my gratitude. Thank you, Abba Father🤍.

"These four years taught me more than equations or theories. They taught me discipline, faith, and purpose. I didn’t just study; I grew, I stretched, and I survived.

"Here’s to new doors, new growth, and greater impact ahead. 🚀✨."

