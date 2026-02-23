Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Covenant University Graduate Who Scored 200 in UTME Grabs Attention After Sharing Her CGPA
People

Covenant University Graduate Who Scored 200 in UTME Grabs Attention After Sharing Her CGPA

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka reviewed by  Funmilayo Aremu
3 min read
  • A graduate of Covenant University went viral on social media after she shared an interesting story on her page
  • She explained that she scored just 200 out of 400 in her UTME, which she took several years ago, and admitted that she had doubts about herself
  • She also mentioned in her post that she once had a 2:1 grade and explained how she was able to overcome the challenges

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

A graduate of Covenant University who scored 200 in the UTME exam has gone viral online after she posted her graduation result.

The individual mentioned that she got a specific score when she wrote the UTME exam several years ago, but had a little doubt in herself.

A Covenant University graduate who scored 200 in UTME went viral online after sharing how she overcame doubts to graduate First Class in Industrial Mathematics.
Covenant University graduate goes viral after sharing how she turned a 200 UTME score into first class. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Somtochi Ikeokwu
Source: Twitter

Covenant University graduate speaks about UTME

In a post she shared on her LinkedIn page, she explained that despite her UTME score, she was able to graduate with a better grade from the university.

Read also

University of Ibadan student with 219 UTME score graduates from linguistics department, shares story

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

She wrote:

“DJ, play me Promise Keeper by Sound of Salem!
"If someone had told me that the same person who scored 200/400 in JAMB, got in through the third batch, and once struggled with a 2:1 CGPA would graduate with a First Class, I would’ve said amen but without much faith.

Read also

UI student who battled with severe mental stress bags first-class in law, shares story

"Yet here I am, a First-Class graduate with a B.Sc. in Industrial Mathematics and Computer Science from Covenant University, full of gratitude and growth."

She expressed appreciation to her lecturers at the university for motivating her while also recognising her friends, parents, and other close individuals.

The screenshot she shared, which contains details of her result, shows she graduated with a first class with a CGPA of 4.64.

Covenant University graduate grabs attention with final grade story
Covenant University graduate who scored 200 in UTME goes viral. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Somtochi Ikeokwu
Source: Twitter

Covenant University graduate goes viral

She continued in her viral LinkedIn post:

"To my amazing lecturers, whom I wouldn’t trade for anything, thank you for helping me fall in love with Mathematics and for becoming more than lecturers; you became family.

Read also

Student of University of Ibadan with high CGPA gets cash reward, amount grabs attention

"To my incredible friends, thank you for being my support system — for the laughter, the late nights, the tears, the prayers, and the countless moments that made CU feel like home.
"To all the family members I met in CUCRID, the Hospitality Unit, and CUTG, you all have my heart 🌹."
Covenant University graduate shares motivational story as she graduates with first class after scoring 200 in UTME.
Covenant University graduate stuns followers with her academic achievement. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Somtochi Ikeokwu
Source: Twitter
"To my parents and my sister 🌹, my biggest blessings, thank you for every sacrifice. I know you could’ve used my school fees for something else, but you chose to invest in my future, and for that, I’ll be forever grateful ❤️.

Read also

Graduate of University of Ibadan grabs attention as she finishes with first class in Yoruba

"And of course, to my Heavenly Father, a million words would never be enough to express my gratitude. Thank you, Abba Father🤍.
"These four years taught me more than equations or theories. They taught me discipline, faith, and purpose. I didn’t just study; I grew, I stretched, and I survived.
"Here’s to new doors, new growth, and greater impact ahead. 🚀✨."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a student of the University of Ibadan graduated with a first-class degree in Economics seven years after he was first denied admission

Read also

Graduate who wrote UTME 3 times gets many people talking as he shares his final year result, goes viral

Man writes UTME for fun, gets scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man went viral after winning a university scholarship even though he only wrote UTME for fun.

He said a friend dared him to take the exam and even bought the form for him. His friend scored 255, but he scored 262, just for fun.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
JAMBNigerian YouthsNigerian Universities
Hot:
Patrick walshe mcbrides Neon streamer Wife swap Dd osama Isbae u