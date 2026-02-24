A young Nigerian lady graduated from the Federal University Lokoja with a first class degree in Statistics and a very good CGPA

She expressed deep gratitude to God and took pride in achieving four accomplishments during her academic journey

She also made history as the first female first class graduate from the Department of Statistics

A young Nigerian graduate, Babatunde Oluwadamilare Remilekun, has taken to social media to celebrate her academic success and historic achievements within her family.

The graduate, who studied at the Federal University Lokoja in Kogi State, shared her story on X. She expressed her gratitude to God and pride in her four accomplishments.

A young Nigerian graduate shares impressive records she bagged as a graduate. Photo credit: @remilekun_babs/X

Source: Twitter

In her post, she disclosed that she became the first science student in her family history and the first to study the course, Statistics.

She also stated that she is the first in her family to graduate with a perfect GPA and a first class degree, as well as the first to emerge as a best graduating student.

Her X post read:

"First to be a Science student in my bloodline

First to study Statistics in my bloodline

First to have a perfect GPA and graduate with a First class in my bloodline

First to be the best graduating student in my bloodline

I'm so grateful to God and proud of myself."

Graduate makes family proud with excellent achievements

In a separate post dated October 19, 2025, she disclosed that she graduated with a CGPA of 4.68 out of 5.00, improving from a 4.13 GPA in her first year.

She further explained that she made history as the first female first class graduate from the Department of Statistics.

A young Nigerian lady who graduated from the Federal University Lokoja shares impressive results. Photo credit: @remilekun_babs/X

Source: Twitter

She wrote in her X post:

"I graduated as the First Female First Class Student from the Department of Statistics yesterday with a CGPA of 4.68/5.00 from 4.13 in 100 level.

Indeed, I achieved it.

God did."

Reactions to graduate's 4 outstanding achievement

Some of the comments are below.

@Adeyimika05 commented:

"Congratulations more success ahead."

@pdforumng wrote:

"What a powerful legacy you’ve just begun. Keep shifting the narrative."

@marve_world stated:

"Happy for you oo. Don't let the first stop there oo few things ahead. First to build house. First to buy car. Jah shall guide you 🙏🙏"

@thekidslovebolu commented:

"Big congratulations to you queen 🥳 May God Almighty give you more reasons to celebrate in Jesus name."

@bayor112 said:

"A huge congratulations to you. If it is UI, you must have passed through my friend."

In a related story, a Nigerian first-class graduate reflected on the mistakes he made in university despite his academic excellence.

Adeyemi shared his experience in a LinkedIn post, where he recalled his academic journey and the life lessons he experienced right after graduating.

Read more details HERE.

UNILAG graduate brags about achievements

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a UNILAG graduate who finished with the highest CGPA received a gift from his parents to celebrate his incredible academic feat.

The gift documented his achievements from his childhood to emerging as best graduating student in his faculty.

His post on X sparked admiration online, with many praising both his consistency and his parents’ thoughtful gesture.

Source: Legit.ng