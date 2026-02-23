Nigerian First-Class Graduate Shares Regret, Reveals One Major Mistake He Made in University
- A Nigerian first-class graduate reflected on mistakes he made in university despite his academic excellence
- He admitted he neglected building income-generating digital skills and lacked consistency in online ventures while he was in school
- He advised current students to develop marketable skills early, warning that relying solely on a degree is not good after graduation
A Nigerian graduate, Bakare Michael Adeyemi, has decided to disclose the mistakes he made while in university, despite graduating with a First Class degree.
Adeyemi shared his experience in a LinkedIn post, where he recalled his academic journey and the life lessons he experienced right after graduating.
According to him, one of the biggest mistakes he made in school was believing that graduating with a first-class degree would be enough to make his future bright.
Man shares mistakes, regrets with first-class degree
He explained that although he made sure that he had good grades and did well academically, one thing he neglected was having income-generating skills. He noted that he had failed to position himself for opportunities in the global digital economy.
While in school, Adeyemi said he explored several online ventures, including affiliate marketing, growing social media pages, and cryptocurrency mining. However, he admitted he was not consistent.
"Once exams and tests came around, I abandoned everything. I would only return when I urgently needed N5,000. Looking back, I realize the issue wasn’t effort. It was consistency and long-term thinking."
Man advises upcoming first-class university graduates
Adeyemi shared his story to encourage current students to take advantage of opportunities available through the internet.
His LinkedIn post continued reading:
"Why am I sharing this? Because if you’re a student in Nigeria today, you have an opportunity many of us didn’t fully maximize. The internet has leveled the playing field. Remote work is real. Digital skills pay globally. You don’t have to wait until after graduation to start building. Once you graduate and reality hits, the pressure is different. Bills are real. Expectations are higher. And if you don’t have income streams or marketable skills beyond your degree, you may feel forced into survival mode. The 9–5. The long commute. The “just manage for now” cycle. There’s nothing wrong with a 9–5. But it’s different when it’s your only option."
Reaction to first-class graduate's regret/advise post
One person, identified as Adeleke Daniel, said:
"This has been a major issue in some parts of Nigeria today because of the common thinking that going to school is the gateway to success in life.
While this isn't wrong, it's just that most people only see one part of it and neglect the other part which is the place where our unique skills come in.
I believe this is what makes our lives turn out to be the best. I mean doing something within your capacity and being paid for it with being held down. It's totally the best!"
