Omobolade Sanni graduated with a first-class Law degree from the University of Ibadan, becoming the first in her family

She shared her milestone on social media, celebrating her parents’ pride and reflecting on her academic journey

The young graduate also announced she was open to internship opportunities, drawing congratulatory messages online

A Nigerian lady, Omobolade Sanni, has taken to social media to celebrate graduating with a first-class Law degree from the University of Ibadan, marking a milestone in her family.

The young graduate shared her achievement and testimony online. She revealed that she is the first person in her family to graduate with a first-class degree in law.

UI lady becomes the first graduate in law with a first class in her family.

UI law graduate breaks record

She shared a lovely graduation photo on her X post and wrote:

"I’m my parents’ first first-class graduate🙈."

Omobolade also used the moment to seek professional opportunities, stating that she is open to graduate internship roles that are related fields.

She expressed her eagerness to learn, grow, and contribute value, encouraging professionals to connect her with relevant opportunities.

A University of Ibadan student graduates with a first-class degree in law. Photo credit: @bo_lade/X

She wrote on her X post:

"While you’re here, I’m open to Graduate Internship opportunities, especially in Intellectual Property, Finance (and related fields). I’m eager to learn, grow, and add value. Kindly connect me any of these opportunities. Thank you!"

In a separate post on LinkedIn, she formally introduced herself and reflected on her academic journey.

In her words:

“I never formally introduced myself, so permit me to do so now. I’m Omobolade I. Sanni, a First Class graduate of Law from the University of Ibadan, shaped by excellence and committed to becoming it because I can.”

See her LinkedIn post HERE.

Reactions to UI law graduate's family achievement

Some of the comments are below.

@_jesssiiica wrote:

"Hii Bolade. Tell them I packed your hair for you this day.😂 And laid your edges and lined your lips. You’re welcome.🙈"

@vicsclarissa stated:

"Wowwwwwwww, I'm so happy for you boooo. Congratulations."

@IOlokor commented:

"Big congrats barrister.. you are truly your parents daughter. They must be very proud parents. May they live long to eat the fruits of their labor. Congratulations."

@charlkyshine said:

"Big congrats barrister. A whole U.I? You are very brilliant girl."

@timi_kolade21 commented:

"Omobolade, you won't be a pacesetter in your family alone; you'll set the pace in your profession and in the world. Eyes have not seen, ears have not heard of the unfolding goodness of God upon your life; divinity has a grand plan for you. This is just a pointer."

@isaiah_kumuyi stated:

"A feat more-than-worth CELEBRATING! Heartiest CONGRATULATIONS to you, our Barrister Sister."

@madstalion_ commented:

"Huge congratulations, Bolade! ​This hits home because I know that feeling of making your parents proud. Just finished my own journey at AUN with a First Class in CMD (Radio/TV/Film), a Business minor, and a handful of leadership roles to top it off. ​So happy to see us win!🎉"

In a related story, a University of Ibadan couple went viral on social media after both graduating with first-class honours. See more details here.

UI first-class law graduate shares cut-off mark story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate initially chose Sociology over Law at the University of Ibadan due to fear of not meeting the cut-off mark.

She later pursued a transfer to the Faculty of Law, narrowly securing her admission after a misplaced phone number almost cost her the slot.

Despite starting afresh and facing academic challenges, she graduated with First Class Honours in Law.

Source: Legit.ng