University of Ibadan graduate Oluwatunmise Awobajo celebrated becoming the first in her family to earn a first-class degree in Law

She maintained a first-class CGPA throughout her studies while holding key leadership roles and publishing her first book

Oluwatunmise described the achievement as a long-time goal since 100 level, earning praise from LinkedIn users

A University of Ibadan graduate has sparked applause online after announcing that she became the first person in her family to finish with a first-class degree in Law.

The lady, Oluwatunmise Awobajo, shared the milestone on X alongside her photo.

Oluwatunmise Awobajo becomes the first in her family to graduate with a first-class Law degree. Photo credit: Oluwatunmise Awobajo/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In her X post, she wrote:

"First in the bloodline to graduate with a First-Class degree in Law!"

Her post quickly drew congratulatory messages from X users.

Also taking to her LinkedIn page, the UI first-class graduate, Oluwatunmise, described the emotional moment she saw her name on the first-class list, as it had been her ambition since she was in 100 level.

In her words:

"My final year results got released yesterday, and seeing my name on the list of First-Class graduates, felt surreal. I have waited for this day since my first year in the University."

UI law graduate finishes with first-class honours

According to her, she maintained a first-class grade throughout her university journey.

Beyond academics, the young scholar actively participated in leadership and extracurricular activities during her time at the university.

University of Ibadan graduate Oluwatunmise Awobajo bags a first-class degree in law. Photo credit: Oluwatunmise Awobajo/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In her final year, she served as:

President of the Intellectual Property and Technology Law Club, University of Ibadan

Vice President of the Christian Law Students Fellowship of Nigeria

During her fourth year, she worked as:

Head of the Academic Committee for the Law Students Society

Director of Programmes for the Intellectual Property and Technology Law Club

Her achievements also included publishing her first book in her third year and organising a personal development seminar.

In her LinkedIn post, she added

She added:

"The journey wasn't easy. I had emotional breakdowns. Prayed. Felt like giving up but held on to God for strength and wisdom. Now, I'm glad it paid off.

"Much more, I am glad to be among the 56 First-Class graduates of Law from the University of Ibadan. My classmates broke a record, and I can only say it is well-deserved. I studied Law with very diligent set of students! Not a single third-class degree was recorded."

Reactions as UI graduate bags first class

Izuchukwu Temilade Nwagbara commented:

"I am so happy for you and proud of you, Mishe. Congratulations."

Abdulrouf Abdulwasii said:

"Congratulations ma'am. Your story is a great source of inspiration to me... I want to be like you when I grow up. Combining Academics with extracurricular actives and achieve excellence in both... Your story wowed."

In a related story, a University of Ibadan first-class Engineering graduate spoke about his delayed result while he was in school. He also commented about his desired NYSC placement since he graduated with good grades.

UI couples celebrate, bag first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan couple went viral on social media after both graduating with first-class honours,

Bolaji Olatinwo shared their convocation photo online, celebrating their academic achievement together.

The X (Twitter) post drew admiration and humorous reactions from social media users praising their success.

Source: Legit.ng