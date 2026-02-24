Some brilliant students have celebrated completing their studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of law

They opened up about how they broke a record in their families bagging a first-class degree in law and shared their inspiring stories on social media

Legit.ng has compiled the inspiring stories of threeUniversity of Ibadan graduates who excelled in their academic feats

The University of Ibadan law class of 2025 went viral after it produced 58 First Class, 71 Second Class Upper, and 17 Second Class Lower out of 146 students.

Some of the first-class students took to social media to celebrate their achievements and how they broke various records.

3 University of Ibadan law graduates break family records. Photo: LinkedIn/Oluwatunmise Awobajo, X/@bo_lade, @bubbles_debs

Source: UGC

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the inspiring stories of three UI law graduates who broke family records after bagging a first class.

1. UI graduate rewrites family history with first-class

A Nigerian lady, Omobolade Sanni, has taken to social media to celebrate graduating with a first-class degree in law from the University of Ibadan, marking a milestone in her family.

The young graduate shared her achievement and testimony online. She revealed that she is the first person in her family to graduate with a first-class degree in law.

She wrote on X:

"I’m my parents’ first first-class graduate."

Omobolade also used the moment to seek professional opportunities, stating that she is open to graduate internship roles that are related fields.

She expressed her eagerness to learn, grow, and contribute value, encouraging professionals to connect her with relevant opportunities.

2. UI law graduate breaks rare family record

A University of Ibadan graduate, Oluwatunmise Awobajo, celebrated becoming the first in her family to earn a first-class degree in Law.

She maintained a first-class CGPA throughout her studies while holding key leadership roles and publishing her first book.

The UI first-class graduate, Oluwatunmise, described the emotional moment she saw her name on the first-class list, as it had been her ambition since she was in 100 level.

In her words:

"My final year results got released yesterday, and seeing my name on the list of First-Class graduates, felt surreal. I have waited for this day since my first year in the University."

Oluwatunmise described the achievement as a long-time goal since 100 level, earning praise from LinkedIn users.

Beyond academics, the young scholar actively participated in leadership and extracurricular activities during her time at the university.

3 UI law graduates bag first class and break family records. Photo: UI

Source: Twitter

3. Graduate with 290 UTME score breaks record

Deborah Oludimu, a graduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, who wrote her WAEC at the age of 14, trended online as she graduated with a first class and broke a very rare record.

She posted on her media page that she has graduated from the University of Ibadan and mentioned that she finished with first class.

Besides this, she mentioned another record she broke which is that she is the first in her family to have such an academic feat like the first class she graduated with.

Her viral post read:

"First in my bloodline to have an insane academic history and still graduate with a FIRST CLASS in LAW."

She had made an old post where she revealed that she was schooled at home from JSS1 to SS3.

Man who repeated primary school bags first-class

In a related story, a young man who once called a dullard celebrated completing his studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of law.

He shared his academic struggle, including how he went to primary school twice and wrote UTME four times before gaining admission.

His story triggered reactions on Facebook, as many people congratulated the law graduate on his academic feat.

Source: Legit.ng