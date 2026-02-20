A UNILAG graduate who finished with the highest CGPA received a gift from his parents celebrating his academic journey

The gift documented his achievements from his childhood to emerging as best graduating student in his faculty

His post on X sparked admiration online, with many praising both his consistency and his parents’ thoughtful gesture

A UNILAG graduate has sparked admiration online after sharing the special gift his parents presented to him for graduating with the highest cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

The young man, @Olub_Peace, shared his achievement on X, disclosing that he finished at the top of his class and received a framed collage documenting his academic journey from childhood to university.

A UNILAG graduate shares the surprise gifts his parents gave him for his excellent academic result. Photo credit: Olub_Peace/X

Source: Twitter

According to him, the unique gift showcased his academic excellence from nursery school through tertiary education.

UNILAG graduate brags about academic achievements

The framed collage contains photos and milestones from different stages of his life, including daycare, primary school, secondary school, and university achievements.

It also showcased awards such as best student recognitions, cultural activities, debate participation, and his emergence as the best graduating student in the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Lagos.

A UNILAG graduate finishes with the highest CGPA. Photo credit: @Olub_Peace/X

Source: Twitter

Sharing the brilliant gift, he wrote:

"I have always been the best student in my class since I started nursery school.

First position every term throughout nursery, primary and secondary school, highest CGPA from 100l first semester till graduation.

My parents gave me this on my graduation day."

The graduate shared the post in response to a prompt from X user @GuyMr10, encouraging users to boast about their academic excellence.

See the X post below:

Reactions to UNILAG graduate's academic achievement

His story quickly drew reactions online. Some of the comments are below.

@wale_dosh wrote:

"You're a GOD's child indeed. You're blessed."

@deefavouritte commented:

"Your parents'gift is so thoughtful. Happy for them to have you."

@OzyOmaa said:

"Wonderful. God bless your parents for preserving your memories. Congratulations to you too. Wishing you the very best."

@the_globalnurse commented:

"So thoughtful of them. Shows they’ve been supportive of you all along. I pray they live long enough to enjoy their divends. Congratulations Olu."

@iamteeeboss stated:

"Congratulations bro. I am happy you didn’t get distracted in school. Cheers."

UNILAG first-class graduate shares struggle

In a related story, a Nigerian graduate inspired many after sharing his journey from financial struggles to academic excellence at the UNILAG.

The graduate, identified as Kuye Damilola, recounted how he overcame severe financial hardship to earn a first-class degree in Computer Engineering and was also crowned the Best Male Graduating Student in his department.

He also revealed that he never secured a bedspace from his first year to his final year, often squatting with friends and sleeping on floors, chairs, and concrete surfaces.

More details about Kuye Damilola HERE.

UNILAG Chemical Engineering student graduates

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated after graduating with First Class Honours in Chemical Engineering from University of Lagos (UNILAG).

She shared that her convocation took place just two days after her birthday, making the milestone even more special.

Her inspiring post went viral, with many Nigerians praising her resilience and calling her story motivational for students.

Source: Legit.ng