A young lady, a graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), got many people talking after sharing her story

The smart individual mentioned what she graduated with from the university and another record she broke

Many individuals who read her post praised her, as a post she made years ago also resurfaced online

Deborah Oludimu, a graduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, who wrote her WAEC at the age of 14, trends online as she graduates with first class and breaks a very rare record.

The individual took to her media page to share her story in a post that made many people praise her online.

UI graduate praised online

@bubbles_debs made an interesting post on 25 of March 2023, detailing how she was schooled at home from JSS1 to SS3.

She posted:

"I was homeschooled from JSS1 to SS3. Had no tutors."

This aside, she also mentioned the high score she had when she wrote her JAMB.

Her statement, which she made several years ago, read:

"Still I"

"- Made my WAEC papers in one sitting at 14."

"Had 290 in UTME."

"Currently studying law at UI with a CGPA of 3.83/4.0."

"Now, I self-study and only go to class for attendance, because I don’t know how to listen in class."

As she said this, several years later, she posted on her media page that she has graduated from the University of Ibadan and mentioned that she finished with first class.

Besides this, she mentioned another record she broke which is that she is the first in her family to have such academic feat like the first class she graduated with..

Her viral post read:

"First in my bloodline to have an insane academic history and still graduate with a FIRST CLASS in LAW."

UI graduate breaks family record

@Kennywright0 added:

"Wow. Congratulations to you princess. Beautiful and amazing success ❤️😍. I'm happy for you 😌😀 dear."

@Dokun_S wrote:

"Homeschooling actually pays. I just hope my child will not stress the teacher online."

@tmoses_062 says:

"Congratulations 👏Homeschooled from JSS1 to SS3? Ahhh. There are levels to this thing called academics for real."

@Yabergi added:

"Your first class honours in a very tough field of law contrasts your bio and Dp. Anyways, congratulations."

@ikorodu_boy said:

"Na this type of girl I wan marry. No be that Aisha wey no fit spell her name correctly sef."

@yoruba_firstt1 noted:

"UI graduates have sent a strong message to other tribes in Nigeria that Yoruba still the most educated tribe in Nigeria."

@gloria_baeby wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS!!.. I am really curious on how homeschooling worked for you, especially being a Nigerian in Nigeria."

@DreyxStudios shared:

"W first class in the fvcking schatt!! Congratulations, senior."

@nnajiclintonn said:

"This sounds nosy but why were you homeschooled?"

@Iyanu_247 added:

"This is massive Congratulations 🎉 Poetry (Drama and Prose)"

@A_jemeh said:

"Can you elaborate more on being homeschooled , Cos Same homeschooled Tinubu talked about and some folks on social media went crazy on that statement."

