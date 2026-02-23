A young lady who is a student of Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) shared photos of her project work online

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, she explained the objectives of the said project and how she felt when she was assigned to it

The final-year student also mentioned the department and code of the said course on which she and several others were assigned the research topic

A 400 level student of Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) recently announced that she alongside a few other students in her department, Economics Education, were grouped to carry out a research on the casket business.

Kokude Abosede Temitope, the 400 level student, when contacted by Legit.ng, provided information regarding the said project work.

LASUED students assigned casket business project

She mentioned the code of the course under which the project was assigned as ECO 416.

Before she was contacted by Legit.ng, she had posted a series of photos on her social media page, detailing that she alongside other coursemates were placed in a group for a task specifically on the casket business.

She added a description to the post to provide clarity:

"📝 Research findings: me and some of my coursemates are grouped to make a research on casket business to find out some things about it and make an IRR AND NPV CALCULATION on it. Final year is not for the weak ones. I pray we all make it 🙏🙏💕💕❤️💗💯."

As the post trends, Legit.ng reached out to @teetop0509 and she provided clarity on the project work and the main goal of their research.

According to her, the focus of the research was for her and members of her group to get an understanding of the casket business, how it is being done, the amount needed to start the business, and several other factors.

About the project work on the casket business, Kokude Abosede told Legit.ng:

"The aim is to find out how the business is being done, how much is the initial capital to start, price of the casket, is the work profitable or not, the least they sold in a month and we ask a lot of questions and the man answered us so well."

In her TikTok post, she had mentioned her group was tasked to make IRR and use NPV to calculate it. The 400 level student explained these terms during her verified chat with Legit News.

Kokude Abosede explained:

"What is all the research for without calculation as an Economist. So after getting all the information we calculate the NPV (net profit value) IRR (internal rate of return). We did a lot of calculations on it and it is not only my group, we have different groups, so my name just happens to be among those working on the casket business."

She mentioned in the chat that she and members of her group were initially not comfortable with the project and they made this known to the lecturer in charge, who gave them reasonable reasons why they should continue.

At the end, she alongside members of her group were happy that they did, as they discovered positive things about the topic and the casket business.

She explained:

"We complained about it that the lecturer should change it to another one but he said no, that some UI students have done it before and ours is even group one. So we accepted and proceeded. We went there and made our findings and we really saw it is a good business that people don’t really invest into."

The project topic and photos shared caught attention online, with several individuals reacting to it in the comments section.

Nigerians react to LASUED students’ casket project

Solomon said:

"We shall all make it out of LASUED…..this school is not for the weak minded……….PROUD TO BE AN ECONOMIST."

Ms.Debbie🥹❤️‍🩹❤️ noted:

"Lasued imagine 300 level and 400leve used just a month for a semester 😩 omoh make person sha make am put of this school cus omoh."

ayinke shared:

"Lasued with doings 😂😂 we are unique and professional indeed."

LASUED Parrot noted:

"If I’m added to this kind project I swear to God I won’t participate in it 😁😂. God protect us all 🤲👌🙏."

porkiyor of Lasued wrote:

"Omo I shock wen I see d pics may we never be sent home dead or hear bad news about our family and loved ones ijn."

IFE OLU WA🩵added:

"We will never be sent back home dead....at the end.....We will all laugh at last."

__Tinu said:

"Omo……nah to dey shout blood of Jesus ooo."

Read the post below:

