A graduate of the University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, who wrote JAMB six times grabbed attention online after he bagged a degree in Engineering and shared his CGPA.

The individual, Damilola Olayiwola, explained this in a post, stating that he did not fail any of the exams but simply was not admitted, which is why he kept writing them.

UNILORIN graduate goes viral

Taking to his LinkedIn account, he mentioned that many of his peers graduated before him and he tried to apply to the Nigeria Defence Academy, NDA, several times but still was not admitted.

He wrote:

"Delay is not denial - From attempting JAMB exam six times to graduating with First Class Honours."

"Some people’s life journey cannot be fully expressed in text. People reading it can only have a glimpse of it by imagining it or relating it to their previous experience."

"Only you understand what you have been through, felt the pain, experienced the fear, because it is your story. It is unique to you. It made you."

"Sometimes we do not like sharing this story because we keep asking ourselves questions: Do I really need to share this? How will I be perceived? Will people really understand me? Not remembering that your story could be a source of motivation to some people."

He explained his story of writing the UTME starting from the year 2013

UNILORIN graduate shares emotional story

"Here is my story:"

"I wrote my first UTME in 2013, but I did not get admission until 2018. Did I fail those JAMB exams? No. In fact, I graduated as the best student from high school."

"I grew up in a family where high school was the educational benchmark. Seeing that resources were limited to further my studies, I helped myself by taking up a teaching job in a primary school."

"Out of the six UTME I wrote, in a bid to help myself, I applied to the Nigeria Defence Academy, a military and tuition-free school, five times. I did not mind the rigorous training. I just wanted to further my academics. I did not want to watch my potential go to waste. I knew I was made for more. Although I was shortlisted twice, I was still denied admission to NDA in all five attempts. I did not make it to the final selection."

"During this time, I watched some of my mates graduate from university, and some got married. I began to lose my self-esteem and confidence anytime I met my old classmates. I tried avoiding the question, Where are you now? because they expected highly of me."

"I began to doubt myself after many failed attempts, not knowing that God had better plans for me. I just had to act in faith and watch how He came through."

On his sixth attempt, he finally gained admission to study an important course in the University of Ilorin.

"I finally took the bold step in faith in my sixth attempt and applied to the University of Ilorin. Not knowing how my school fees were going to be paid, I just trusted God, and He came through."

"I am happy I took that bold step in faith because it could have been another story today."

"Eleven years after high school, I graduated from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Ilorin with First Class Honours."

He mentioned his course and what he graduated with from the institution

"God did!"

"My appreciation goes to God, my Dad and Mum, my friends, coursemates, mentors, lecturers, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, University of Ilorin."

