A Nigerian lady who is currently writing her final year school project has said the whole thing is proving very difficult for her

The lady came on TikTok to share her experience, noting that she is using AI to help herself with the research work needed

However, she said it is still difficult even with the help of AI, wondering how people managed to write projects before the age of AI

A Nigerian lady stirred reactions on social media after she shared her experience while writing her final year project work.

According to the lady, the work needed on the project is proving to be difficult.

In her video which she posted on TikTok, the lady, @thetunjiprecious, said even with the help of AI, the project is still a difficult job for her.

She then wondered how people managed to write their project works during those years when there was no AI.

She said:

"Those of you that wrote your final year project before AI was invented, how did you people do it? Because this thing is so hectic and demanding. How did you people do it?"

Reactions as lady shares her experience writing final year project

️@kate.dumpski said:

"Use reliable databases such as PubMed, Scopus, Google Scholar, Wikipedia, research gate or academia.edu."

@Tejumade said:

"Google scholar journals, deep seek. Old journals are the best."

@made_by_mo said:

"I’m sacred of starting my project."

@Igwilo Abuchi said:

"I didn’t read my project report till three days before defense. I just Dey input everything for ChatGPT. If my supervisor make corrections i write “my supervisor said…”

@Abah Rose said:

"You’ve started ???? I haven’t even figured out topics."

@Greatest Usen said:

"I swear ooo. How did they do it. Even with the presence of AI I know how I struggled. Thankfully I was graded a 'B' at the end of the day. To all those writing their project. may the Lord be with you all. the race is not easy at all ooo."

@baby mary said:

"Omo my sister we all Dey together and the funniest part is I just got my project topic today I just don’t know where to start from."

@SELFCARE VENDOR IN IKORODU said:

"To do a mood board assignment sef Im using Ai and Im still confused you see that final year project Ahh don’t even go there."

@Ige Olumuyiwa said:

"Hmm. You should have asked how did people do it before the emergence of Google. I graduated in the 90's and it was a period when internet was just coming up, and no laptops. Some of us had to travel to get materials from other universities. it was stressful, we even lost a female student in her 500 level who had an accident traveling from our UI to Abeokuta while looking for materials. It was not easy. Even if you go to library, your fellow students would have gone before you to tear part of the book relevant to a topic in the class. No laptop, No phone, No google and certainly no AI."

