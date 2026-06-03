Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are both monitoring Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window

The Nigerian striker enjoyed another prolific season with Galatasaray after rejecting a move to Old Trafford last year

Atletico’s interest could intensify if Julian Alvarez leaves Diego Simeone’s side

Victor Osimhen could find himself at the centre of one of the biggest transfer battles of the summer as Manchester United and Atletico Madrid reportedly keep close tabs on the Galatasaray striker.

The Super Eagles star remains one of the most sought-after forwards in European football despite completing a permanent move to Galatasaray only last year.

Victor Osimhen poses with the UCL Player Of The Match award against Juventus. Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce

Source: Getty Images

Fresh reports from Spain suggest Manchester United have revived their interest in the Nigerian international, while Atletico Madrid have also entered the picture as they assess possible attacking options ahead of next season.

The development comes after another impressive campaign from Osimhen, who once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the deadliest strikers in world football.

Manchester United return for Osimhen

Manchester United’s pursuit of a reliable goalscorer has been a recurring theme in recent transfer windows.

The Red Devils explored a move for Osimhen before the start of the 2025/26 season but failed to secure his signature after the striker reportedly rejected their proposal.

Instead, the Nigerian completed a permanent switch to Galatasaray following a successful spell with the Turkish giants.

Despite missing out on the striker, reports indicate that United have not completely abandoned their interest.

Spanish outlet Diario AS claims Osimhen remains high on the club’s shortlist as they continue to evaluate attacking reinforcements for Ruben Amorim’s squad.

The Premier League giants signed Benjamin Sesko ahead of last season, and the Slovenian produced a respectable return of 12 goals in 32 appearances during his debut campaign.

However, questions continue to surround the club’s long-term attacking options after several difficult seasons in front of goal. As a result, United continue to be linked with some of Europe’s leading forwards, including Osimhen.

Atletico Madrid emerge as serious contenders

While Manchester United’s admiration for Osimhen is well documented, Atletico Madrid’s interest has added a new dimension to the transfer race.

Diario AS added that the Spanish club are believed to have made preliminary enquiries about the striker as uncertainty grows over the future of Julian Alvarez.

Should Alvarez depart the Metropolitano, Diego Simeone’s side would likely move aggressively in the market for a proven replacement.

Osimhen’s profile fits many of the characteristics Atletico value in a striker.

The Nigerian combines physical strength, relentless work rate and clinical finishing, qualities that have made him one of Europe’s most effective forwards.

Although any potential deal would be financially demanding, Atletico are reportedly prepared to monitor developments closely.

The Madrid club are expected to undergo significant changes this summer, which includes selling Ademola Lookman, making Osimhen one of several high-profile names under consideration.

Osimhen continues to shine in Turkey

Since joining Galatasaray permanently, Osimhen has continued to justify the faith placed in him by the Turkish champions.

Per FotMob, the 27-year-old scored 22 goals and contributed six assists in 33 appearances during the 2025/26 campaign, playing a crucial role as Galatasaray successfully defended their Super Lig crown.

Victor Osimhen in action in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 against Liverpool. Photo by Salih Zeki

Source: Getty Images

In all competitions, the Nigerian consistently delivered decisive performances and remained one of the standout players in Turkish football.

His achievements are even more remarkable considering the expectations that followed his record-breaking transfer from Napoli.

Galatasaray paid €75 million to sign him permanently, making him the most expensive acquisition in Turkish football history.

The striker remains under contract until 2029 and reportedly earns around €15 million net per season, factors that could complicate negotiations for any interested club.

Comments that fuel Atletico speculation

Adding further intrigue to Atletico’s reported interest are comments Osimhen made after facing the Spanish club in the UEFA Champions League earlier this year.

Galatasaray held Atletico to a 1-1 draw in Istanbul, with the Nigerian striker playing the full match.

Speaking after the encounter, Osimhen openly praised both the club and manager Diego Simeone.

“I like them. I’ve always been a fan of their coach. I’ve met him a couple of times. They play aggressively and they have an identity," Osimhen said.

"The coach has been there for many years, so the players are used to the way he wants them to play. That’s why I praise our performance so much.”

The Super Eagles star also highlighted Atletico’s status among Europe’s elite teams.

“Atlético are one of the best teams in the world and getting a draw against them shows that you’re on the right path,” he added.

Those comments have resurfaced amid the latest transfer rumours and are likely to further excite Atletico supporters.

Costly demand

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray have slapped a staggering €140 million valuation on Osimhen amid increasing interest from several European giants.

The Turkish champions are determined to protect one of their most valuable assets and are reportedly unwilling to entertain negotiations below that figure after his outstanding contribution to another title-winning season.

Source: Legit.ng