A group of university students surprised their classmate, Sarah, with N22,000 for consistently sweeping their classroom from first year to final year

She had voluntarily kept the classroom clean for four years without being asked or paid, earning admiration from her peers

The emotional moment was captured in a viral TikTok video, drawing praise and reactions from TikTok users

A touching video showing a group of Nigerian university students appreciating their classmate has gone viral on social media.

In a trending TikTok clip shared by @giftegwim333, the students surprised a female classmate with a cash gift of N22,000 to celebrate her selfless act of sweeping their classroom from their first year through their final year.

According to the student who organised the surprise, the young woman, identified as Sarah, voluntarily took responsibility for keeping the classroom clean throughout their academic journey without being asked or compensated.

Student gets rewarded for voluntary work

“Right from year one, she made it her personal responsibility,” the class representative said while addressing the class. “If the classroom is dirty, others may sit in it, but she will sweep it, pack the dirt, and throw it away.”

The representative explained that the class decided to show appreciation for her dedication, despite some people initially discouraging the idea of contributing money.

“We don’t have silver and we don’t have gold to give her, but what we have, we will give to her,” she added.

After contributions from classmates, the group raised N22,000, which was presented to her in front of the class.

"Some people even said we shouldn't bother to contribute. Some people said this and that. But in life, you have to take the good and leave the bad.

So we just... we made a small contribution, and we were able to raise 22,000 Naira! I am calling you forward to give you this money."

In the TikTok video, the lady was emotional as the class cheered her on to receive the contribution.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Some of the comments are below:

Alexis commented:

"I was hoping to cry with a stranger today, but I’m disappointed. Let me go and look for a post that will make me cry with people I don’t know."

Araba ayodeji said:

"She should be proud of herself...she has done well for 4 years without expecting any reward and being consistent... I am proud of her."

De Queen wrote:

"This is honestly such a beautiful and thoughtful gesture. What she did over the years speaks volumes about her character consistency, humility, and selflessness are rare qualities. Cleaning a shared space for four years without expecting recognition shows discipline and a genuine desire for a healthy environment for everyone. That alone deserves sincere appreciation."

MizNATH commented:

"This video is not an embarrassment or neither is it disrespectful to her person, it is an honour, she’s kind, clean and most of all she didn’t do it with any expectations.. so hiding her face wasn’t necessary.. if I happen to see her on the road, I’ll smile at Sarah because I’ve known her for something good..all the same, God bless Sarah for us."

