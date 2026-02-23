A young lady initially chose Sociology over Law at the University of Ibadan due to fear of not meeting the cut-off mark

She later pursued a transfer to the Faculty of Law, narrowly securing her admission after a misplaced phone number almost cost her the slot

Despite starting afresh and facing academic challenges, she graduated with First Class Honours in Law

A Nigerian lady, Olayemi Islamiyyah, has shared her struggles, revealing that she graduated with a First Class degree in Law despite initially leaving the course due to fear of not meeting the cut-off mark.

Olayemi shared her journey in a LinkedIn post, recounting the challenges and turning points that shaped her academic success at the University of Ibadan.

A Nigerian lady who thought she could not meet the cutoff mark for law bags first class. Photo credit: Olayemi Islamiyyah/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to her, she originally intended to study Law but chose Sociology instead because she was afraid she might not meet the admission cut-off mark. Ironically, she later discovered that she had scored above the required mark when the result was released.

UI first-class law graduate shares cut-off mark story

Although she accepted Sociology and committed herself to the programme, she still desired to study Law.

In her words:

"I accepted it as fate and gave Sociology my very best. Still, deep down, the desire to study Law remained. I planned to transfer after my first year but got distracted along the way.

It was after my final 100-level exam that I overheard friends discussing their transfer plans to Law. That moment reminded me of a dream I had postponed. I decided to try."

However, her admission almost slipped away after the phone number she left with the faculty officer was misplaced, making her unreachable. Her slot was reportedly close to being reassigned to another candidate.

A UI graduate bags first class in law despite initial fear of not meeting the cut-off mark. Photo credit: Olayemi Islamiyyah/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

She added:

"The phone number I left with the faculty officer, in case I was admitted, was misplaced. I was unreachable. My admission slot was about to be given to someone else.

By what I can only describe as divine timing, I went to confirm my status just one day before my slot would have been reassigned."

Starting afresh in the Faculty of Law presented new challenges, including catching up with courses she had not taken in her first year. Her confidence was restored after scoring 14 out of 15 in her first assessment.

Today, she celebrates graduating with First Class Honours in Law.

See her LinkedIn post HERE.

UI law graduate finishes with first-class honours

In a related story, a University of Ibadan graduate, Oluwatunmise Awobajo, sparked applause online after announcing that she was the first in her family to earn a first-class degree in Law.

In her X post, she wrote:

"First in the bloodline to graduate with a First-Class degree in Law!"

See her post below:

UI couples celebrate, bag first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan couple went viral on social media after both graduating with first-class honours,

Bolaji Olatinwo shared their convocation photo online, celebrating their academic achievement together.

Source: Legit.ng