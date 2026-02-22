A University of Ibadan couple went viral on social media after both graduating with first-class honours

Bolaji Olatinwo shared their convocation photo online, celebrating their academic achievement together

The X (Twitter) post drew admiration and humorous reactions from social media users praising their success

A young couple from the University of Ibadan (UI) has sparked buzz after graduating with first-class honours.

Their togetherness inspired many who described them as “not your regular couple goals.”

A couple at the University of Ibadan celebrates an academic milestone. Photo credit: Bolaji Olatinwo/X

UI couples celebrate achievement

The inspiring story gained attention on Saturday, February 21, 2026, when Bolaji Olatinwo, a former president of the National Association of Agricultural Students (NAAS-UI), shared a photo of himself and his partner on X.

In the viral post, which has attracted thousands of likes and views, Bolaji proudly wrote:

“Not your regular couple😁 we both secured first class.”

The photo showed the couple dressed in their convocation outfits, proudly wearing black-and-gold sashes.

A young man posts a photo of him and his lover graduating from the University of Ibadan. Photo credit: bolaji olatinwo/X, UI

Bolaji was dressed in a white shirt and jeans and had the words “Nutritional Biochemist” and “OLATINWO A.B.” embroidered on his sash. His partner, dressed in a brown hijab and skirt, wore a sash displaying “AYOA S.T.”

Bolaji revealed that despite the sash, he studied Agricultural Biochemistry and Nutrition in University of Ibadan.

The couple posed happily under a tree on the University of Ibadan campus, smiling as they celebrated their academic achievement.

See the trending X post below:

Reactions to first-class UI couple's photo

The post quickly went viral, drawing admiration from social media users with over 59,000 views, 182 comments, 246 retweets, and over 5,000 likes.

Some of the comments are below.

@YBelly1942 commented:

"I pity your future kids.

The pressure will be too much.

"During my time, your father and I both had FirstClass, so I don't know who you inherited this from" 😭😭😭"

@0xkirchoff wrote:

"Congrats bro. Degree and wifey in the bag. 🔥🔥"

@Abdulbaqimuhd commented:

"Congratulations. Never heard of nutritional biochemistry as a degree on its own rather a course, why not biochemistry in general?"

@LanreTaoheed said:

"You no tell us say relationship dey boost GPA like this. You dey hide this strategy from us, abi? Congrats to both of you, my gee. 👏"

@SZubeita stated:

"Congratulations. I want to go back to school and have a relationship."

@boivannie stated:

"You sha wan kill us, pity us wey no finish with first class nau."

@callipopo commented:

"It might be a good idea to regularise or formalise it, to make it a first-class marriage."

@Benyork4 said:

"If you no get first class you too know say na koboko we go take flog you. Pity your kids anyway, because they fit ready four books a week as punishment. End time Daddy."

