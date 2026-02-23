A young lady has celebrated completing her studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of law. alongside her colleagues

She defended her first-class colleagues as it was reported that 58 of her classmates graduated with a first class degree

Her story triggered reactions on Facebook, as many people congratulated the law graduate on her academic feat

A Nigerian lady, Favour Akinpelu, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with a bachelor’s degree in Law.

Celebrating her academic feat on X, an excited Favour shared how she graduated with a second-class lower division.

A University of Ibadan law graduate bags second-class lower degree. Photo: @D_oppreconcept

Source: Twitter

UI graduate bags second-class lower in Law

Identified on X as @D_oppreconcept, the intelligent lady shared what she observed about what people were saying about her colleagues.

Many were amazed as it was announced that the UI 2025 law set produced 58 First Class, 71 Second Class Upper, and 17 Second Class Lower out of 146 students.

Reacting to the buzz, Favour shared her experience as a 2:2 graduate:

She said:

"I have been seeing people drag my class from pillar to post because of the number of first class we produced and I find it so funny. I finished with a 2:2 and I can tell you, I worked my life out for it. Despite being close to getting a 2:1, no shady business was done."

See her X post below:

Reactions trail second-class lower UI graduate

@Emmatexmayor said:

"It's like na only Yoruba's UI they admit? Because most of the graduands names are Yoruba."

@Theadedejiajayi said:

"Congratulations, Favour. You did one. Mind you, you owe no one an explanation about your class of degree. I finished from UI, read Maths, and my set had over 60% 2.2 grads, were the guys good, very, but life had plans. Each person with stories. Be proud. You did this! Guess what, I would be here to listen to your stories and watch you grow to becoming. This is a win. Cheers!"

@waleri247 said:

"Don't mind them. In 1992, under the 7.0 CGPA system, 2:1 started from 4.8. I had 4.76 UI boned me. I ran from pillar to post. The HOD said that I should come back immediately after youth service for an MSc."

@ElewudeRose said:

"I don't understand why people are so mean to 2:2 grades these days. Congratulations to you dear."

@KafayaOluwaseyi said:

"Also my story it just remains small for me to have upper credit both in my ND , HND but people ganged up against me in school to ruin my career it really affected me people who came out with upper credit are getting goods jobs and getting married while me am going through."

A University of Ibadan law graduate who bagged 2:2 speaks about her first-class colleagues. Photo: @D_oppreconcept

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng