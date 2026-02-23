A video of a Nigerian Yoruba lady studying French in school has caught the attention of social media users

In a now-viral video shared via the TikTok app, she was seen in class with her course mates pronouncing several French words after the teacher

Social media users were left in stitches as they watched the female student's pronunciation of the words in the video

A video showing the French language skills of a Nigerian student has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers in fits of laughter.

The clip, which quickly caught people's attention captured the student and her classmates practising pronunciation in a classroom setting.

Yoruba student goes viral for her pronunciation of French words. Photo credit: @momzzz/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Yoruba student films herself in French class

The video, posted by @momzzz on TikTok, showed the Yoruba girl and her course mates repeating French words after their teacher.

Her several attempts at pronunciation was hilarious to many who stormed the comments section to pen light-hearted moments.

The clip went viral on TikTok, with some viewers, however, praising the student's effort despite her unique pronunciation.

Many have commended her for her determination and dedication to learning the French language.

The student's post was accompanied by a caption indicating that she had learnt a new vocabulary.

In her words:

"POV: You're a Yoruba girl studying French. New vocabulary."

Female student shows how she pronounced French words in class. Photo credit: @momzzz/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as Yoruba student learns French

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Ngong Blandine said:

"I’m a Cameroonian but this your French I’ve never heard it before."

@Lifewithsurprise said:

"Everytime I come across your video, I always make sure to go back and watch Malaa, oponsote."

@Enitan_Oluwapelumi said:

"Is it a general course or you’re a French major."

@Temmieee said:

"Guyy I swear it’s the best course I wish I studied it I need am."

@morababy said:

"E con be like say I no do French in school cuz which one is Esan ,ela, ola."

@ADEIFE said:

"No bring me back I usually speak French fluently before she don spoil it now."

@Eze Cecilia said:

"This was me in French classes when I was in school, guess who is now in a French speaking country and has to do business with them."

@ADEIFE reacted:

@Adekunle reacted:

"Everything they are saying is the same it's just the (Àmìn ohùn) that changed. TOPIC: Àmìn ohùn."

@Jumoke renmoney loan officer said:

"You better listen well so you won't regret later. I studied n no regret."

@BIG MIGHTY said:

"Hi. Everyone am the french teacher no be wetting I talk she dey talk o."

@Buney said:

"I don't want to laugh because mosquitos in my room will notice I'm around."

@Affordable braided-wigs Yab said:

"Nah question 1 of impromptu test you dey play with no worry."

@prettyadeshola123 commented:

"Esan. Abi no be wetin I hear she Esan tun ke nhi French class nhi."

@Anike Alagbo added:

"Omo laff don finally shift my belle o. This lady no go kpai me."

@Lifewithsurprise said:

@Rayo reacted:

"Nah here you dey see all the way you dey always talk! and the val song and I dey judge you before ooo but i don understand sha."

@solomon added:

"Is this lady using a filter on her face or it's the French tongue."

See the post below:

University of Ibadan student shares experience

Source: Legit.ng