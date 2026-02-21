A former Lagos street hawker has completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Ibadan (UI), bagging a second-class upper

The fresh law graduate revealed on social media that he was homeless multiple times, and faced other challenges, but survived

The Nigerian youth displayed his final year project cover page and expressed gratitude to God for how his journey continues to unfold

A young man, Ogbodo Babatunde Kareem, has graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI) with a second-class upper degree in law.

Ogbodo celebrated his academic feat on X (formerly Twitter) by sharing a photo of himself and his project cover page.

A former Lagos street hawker bags a law degree from the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: @KareemOgbodo, UniScholars

Source: Twitter

Former Lagos hawker turns law degree

For his project, he wrote on the topic, "The rise of digital necromancy: Emerging criminal law concerns."

Ogbodo said he once hawked amala, a Nigerian thick, brown or white "swallow" staple food from the Yoruba culture, made from dried yam, cassava, or plantain flour (elubo), on the streets of Lagos and was homeless multiple times.

But today, he is a law degree holder from the prestigious Nigerian university. He expressed gratitude to God for his achievement. His tweet read:

"What a ride it has been!

"From hawking amala in the streets of Lagos for many, going homeless multiple times, and so much more that I can't express, I am now a law graduate.

"I'm grateful to God for how the journey keeps unfolding.

"Slide 2: Project."

A man who was once homeless multiple times graduates from the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: @KareemOgbodo

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

UI graduate commended on X

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

@SammieTheFirst said:

"It will only get better from here."

@ProjectProofHQ said:

"Congratulations... now protect and document your project properly."

@olawaleabolanle said:

"Congratulations Pastor kareemm!!"

@Kennywright0 said:

"Congratulations to you guy.

"I admire your courage and tenacity. You didn't give up.

"God will be with you in the remaining journey. You are going places.

"You are loved brother."

@osej_emmy said:

"Congratulations, the sky is the beginning for you."

@Theophilusiga said:

"Congratulations, Kareem. You're one the greats and your story deserves to be told. Finishing from UI with this degree is proof that you're dogged."

@praiseadegokee said:

"Congratulations. I find your project topic interesting and I would love to read it."

@RareTega said:

"Congratulations, Kareem! You will go places.. Your project topic genuinely piques my interest, and I can't wait to read it."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UI law student earlier denied admission despite scoring 291 in her UTME had finished with a first-class degree.

UI student graduates with first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan student had bagged a first-class degree, along with four massive achievements.

The graduate, identified on X as Ojo Oluwadamilare, shared photos of himself while announcing the milestone on social media. Oluwadamilare then revealed that his achievements date back to his secondary school years. His post mentioned four awards he had achieved right from his secondary school days.

According to him, he received the Best Science Student Award and the Overall Best Student Award in secondary school. He also disclosed that he won the Cardiff Competition Award in 2019 as the best student and later received the UI Alumni Competition Award.

Source: Legit.ng