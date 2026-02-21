Victor Osimhen recorded a top speed of 33.45 km/h, ranking the Nigerian forward the 11th fastest striker in the UCL

The list is led by Kylian Mbappé, with top names like Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahović also featured

The data highlights Osimhen’s “predator-style” movement as one of the best in the UCL this season

Victor Osimhen has been ranked as one of the fastest centre forwards in the UEFA Champions League, joining elite names like Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland in the competition’s latest speed metrics.

Osimhen’s presence on the list comes as no surprise to those who have watched the Super Eagles forward terrorize backlines in Europe.

Osimhen has built his reputation on explosive acceleration and aggressive pressing in behind defenders.

New data released by the CIES Football Observatory shows Osimhen clocked a top speed of 33.45 km/h, placing him 11th among the fastest strikers currently playing in the Champions League.

For a player whose game is built on power, movement, and constant pressure, the ranking only confirms what defenders already know, keeping up with Osimhen is a nightmare.

Osimhen’s speed puts him in elite company

According to the data, Osimhen sits just behind players such as Dušan Vlahović and Randal Kolo Muani, and not far off global superstars like Erling Haaland.

While the Galatasaray striker, who has six goals in the Champions League this season, as seen on UEFA's official website, may not top the chart, his numbers underline his status as one of the most physically dominant forwards in the modern game.

The rankings were compiled using advanced tracking technology that measures maximum sprint speed during Champions League matches.

For Osimhen, reaching 33.45 km/h at his size and build only adds to the fear factor he brings into every game.

Why walking makes Osimhen deadlier

One of the most interesting findings from the data is how Osimhen moves when he is not sprinting.

The Galatasaray striker ranked among the top players for distance covered at speeds below 7 km/h, essentially walking or jogging.

Like Mbappé, Osimhen uses moments of calm to conserve energy before unleashing sudden bursts of speed at exactly the right time.

This “predator pattern” is common among elite forwards as they drift, observe, and lull defenders into a false sense of security before attacking space with devastating pace.

Osimhen’s numbers suggest the Nigerian forward has mastered this balance between patience and explosion.

Fastest strikers in the Champions League

The speed rankings show just how fierce the competition is among Europe’s top attackers:

Kylian Mbappé – 35.67 km/h

Loïs Openda – 35.16 km/h

Hugo Ekitike – 34.91 km/h

Erling Haaland – 34.87 km/h

Christian Kofane – 34.84 km/h

Gonzalo García – 34.09 km/h

Luis Suárez – 33.92 km/h

Dušan Vlahović – 33.87 km/h

Andreas Helmersen – 33.83 km/h

Randal Kolo Muani – 33.60 km/h

Victor Osimhen – 33.45 km/h

Osimhen’s inclusion on this list reinforces his standing among Europe’s elite attackers and highlights why top clubs continue to monitor him closely.

For Nigeria, it is further proof that the Super Eagles are led by one of the fastest and most dangerous strikers in world football.

