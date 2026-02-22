Victor Osimhen is attracting interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but remains committed to Galatasaray

Atletico’s wage structure and Barcelona’s transfer costs present major hurdles to a summer move

Osimhen aims to help Galatasaray reach the UEFA Champions League round of 16

Victor Osimhen is sending ripples across Europe following his dominant style of play after emerging as a powerhouse in Galatasaray’s excellent season in Turkey.

With 52 goals and 10 assists in 64 games for Galatasaray, the Super Eagles star has attracted interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Victor Osimhen has been strongly linked with interests from Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

But despite the buzz, Osimhen remains firmly focused on his current club and the Lions’ UEFA Champions League campaign, where they are aiming to progress to the Round of 16.

Osimhen only recently openly acknowledged he ranks among the world’s top three forwards, a statement backed by his prolific numbers.

Former Arsenal star Thierry Henry has even called on Barcelona to make a big-money move for the Nigerian. At the same time, Atletico Madrid monitors the situation closely, particularly as Julian Alvarez considers a return to the Premier League.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid weighing options

Interest in Osimhen is genuine, as Barcelona faces uncertainty up front with Robert Lewandowski nearing the end of his contract and Ferran Torres yet to establish himself as a reliable scorer.

For Atletico, Diego Simeone reportedly wants Osimhen to fill the attacking void after signing Ademola Lookman, but the club’s wage structure presents a major obstacle, Spanish outlet Fichajes reports.

Atletico Madrid are willing to add Victor Osimhen to their team after completing the signing of Nigerian teammate Ademola Lookman. Photo by Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen currently earns around €14 million annually, well beyond Atletico’s salary limits.

For a deal to happen, the Nigerian forward would have to accept a pay cut, a move that seems unlikely given his current comfort and status at Galatasaray.

Osimhen’s loyalty to Galatasaray remains strong

According to Turkish outlet Elipshaber, Osimhen and his camp are content at RAMS Park.

The Nigerian striker has expressed commitment to Galatasaray’s goals in both domestic and European competitions for the foreseeable future.

Osimhen is focused on helping Cimbom advance to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, starting with the crucial second-leg match against Juventus in Turin next week.

Despite external interest, the Nigerian forward’s priority appears to be winning trophies and scoring goals for Galatasaray, at least for the remainder of the season.

While interest from Europe continues to grow, a move is complicated by financial realities.

Atletico cannot easily accommodate Osimhen’s wage, while Barcelona may have to break the bank to lure him.

Real Madrid have been rumoured to be interested in the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner, while Bayern Munich recently sent their agents to watch the Super Eagles striker against Juventus in the Champions League.

