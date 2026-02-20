Remi Sonaiya, the former presidential candidate, expressed concern over people sleeping on railway tracks in Agege, Lagos State

Nigerians on X (formerly known as Twitter) highlighted the dangers of homelessness near active rail lines

Calls have emerged for increased collaboration to tackle the root causes of poverty and enhance safety measures

Agege, Lagos State - Remi Sonaiya, presidential candidate of Kowa Party in the 2015 elections, on Friday, February 20, 2026, shared a disturbing picture showing people sleeping on a railway track.

Legit.ng reports that the former presidential hopeful, who was travelling to Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, expressed deep concern over what she witnessed in Agege.

Remi Sonaiya raises safety concerns

She noted that officials of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said they were unable to remove the vulnerable individuals from the tracks.

Sonaiya posted on her X (formerly Twitter) page along with an accompanying now-trending picture:

"I'm taking the train to Ibadan for the first time, boarding at Agege. My excitement was greatly dampened by the sight that greeted passengers as we approached the train - people sleeping on some of the tracks! The NRC officials say they can't get them to leave (emoji showing she is touched) #Lawlessness."

Nigerians react to Sonaiya's post

Meanwhile, several Nigerians on X reacted to the 70-year-old former presidential candidate's post.

Legit.ng captured some reactions below:

@KingRagnar46 wrote on X:

"This is very bad and it's just disaster waiting to happen."

@SerapaSaGodimo posted on X:

"With the revival and expansion of the rail service, I don't know why there hasn't been a detachment of the police formed into the national rail - police who patrol the tracks, stations and platforms to ensure safety protocols are adhered to while infrastructure integrity is at least protected. Ah, I know why. It's Naija."

@Malc_OE said via X:

"NRC officials are not serious about removing them. When they're ready, every single person will be out of there. Even a mad man knows the difference between a wheelbarrow and a trailer."

@callmembj11 reacted on X:

"This is heartbreaking and dangerous on so many levels.

"People literally using active rail tracks as a bedroom isn't just lawlessness. It's a glaring symptom of deep poverty, zero social safety nets, and repeated enforcement failures. NRC staff saying they can't get them to leave shows how powerless, or unwilling, the system is to handle this humanely and effectively.

"We've seen taskforce raids in Agege before. They rounded up dozens of homeless people, yet the problem keeps coming back. No real follow-up. No shelters, no rehab programs, no jobs. Nothing. Just periodic sweeps that scatter people and solve nothing.

"This isn't sustainable. One day soon tragedy will strike. Someone gets hit by a train, or worse. The Lagos State Govt, NRC, and federal authorities need to collaborate on a proper, compassionate solution. Clear the tracks safely. Provide immediate temporary shelter. Address root causes like unemployment and the housing crisis.

"Ma, sorry your first Lagos-Ibadan train experience started like this. Safe journey to Ibadan. I hope the ride itself redeems the day."

