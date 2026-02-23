A young lady has celebrated completing her studies at the University of Ibadan despite facing struggles at the beginning of her journey

The lady shared how she wrote UTME twice, shared the scores she had, and how her four-year journey became a six-year experience

Her story triggered reactions on Facebook, as many people congratulated the linguistics graduate on her academic feat

A Nigerian lady, Barakat Bolanle Raji, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with flying colours as she graduated from the department of Linguistics and African Languages.

Celebrating her academic feat on Facebook, an excited Barakat shared how she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) two times.

A UI graduate shares her UTME experience as she celebrates her graduation. Photo: Barakat Bolanle Raji

Source: Facebook

2-time UTME candidate graduates from UI

On her Facebook page, Barakat Bolanle Raji appreciated her parents for supporting her throughout her years in school.

She shared how she first wrote UTME in 2018 and what made her write again in 2019.

Her Facebook post read:

“Alhamdullillahi!All Greetings and Adorations to the Almighty Allah! I ought to have posted this since, but it’s never too late to post this.

“I am actually short of words, because it’s not an easy task, but here I am today . A graduate from one of the best Universities. University of Ibadan. Not by power, but by his Grace.

“Firstly, my sincere appreciation goes to my wonderful and amazing parents(Mr&MrsRaji) for sacrificing all the efforts, time, money and all. Because if not for them, who am I today?

“However, to my education journey…it was rough, amazing, interesting, sweet, at the same time hard. I wrote jamb twice, yes it was twice despite scoring 233 in my first jamb. It’s not that I didn’t meet the cut-off mark at the University of Ibadan, I did. I had to sit for another jamb in 2019 which I had 219(see the difference from 233-219. I believe Allah knows the best for me.

“I gained admission into the University of Ibadan in 2019, during tge COVID Pandemic, we had to do Online Convocation then, 4 years course turned to 6years due to strike and all.

“Alhamdullillahi. I graduated from the University of Ibadan on February 2025. Department :Linguistics and African Languages.”

A lady celebrates as she graduates from the linguistics department in UI. Photo: Barakat Bolanle Raji

Source: Facebook

Netizens celebrate UI linguistics graduate

Aremu Johnson Sunmbo said:

"Congratulations to you. Greater achievements ahead in Jesus mighty name."

Olufemi Ayodele Erinoso said:

"Congratulations to you dearie, may the good Lord continue to be with your parents."

Lois Victoria said:

"Congratulations darling. May the good Lord crown your efforts with great testimonies."

Omobolanle Barakat Raji said:

"Congratulations, my adorable namesake."

