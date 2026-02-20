A young Nigerian man went viral online after he won a scholarship to study at university after writing JAMB.

The individual mentioned that he wrote the UTME for fun because of his friend and shared the score he got

He explained how the incident happened in a post that has gone viral on social media shortly after he made it

A Nigerian man who wrote JAMB for fun impresses many social media users as he wins a scholarship that sponsored his education.

The individual shared the story of how it happened while also mentioning the score he achieved in the UTME exam.

Man writes UTME for fun, gets scholarship. Photo Source: Twitter/spparagon. Photo Source: Twitter/spparagon, JAMB

Source: Twitter

Man wins scholarship after writing JAMB

The young man, @spparagon, explained that his friend had dared him to take the exam, boasting that he would score higher. While he argued with his friend over who would get a higher score in the UTME exam, his friend bought a UTME form for him so he could take the exam.

He said:

"My close friend paid for my JAMB just so we could see who would score higher, since he already did one previously where he scored 238."

As he explained, he went on to mention the score his friend got in the exam and the one he got after writing his own papers.

He continued:

"I told him I would’ve scored higher if I wrote mine. He scored 255, and I ended up with 262. Funny thing is, I only wrote it for fun."

After explaining what led to the exam, he mentioned that his JAMB score made him eligible for a scholarship, which he initially didn’t plan for, and that scholarship ended up sponsoring his education.

Man wins scholarship after writing JAMB for fun. Photo Source: Twitter/spparagon

Source: Twitter

He added:

"Nobody was ready to sponsor my education. That same JAMB result made me eligible for a scholarship I didn’t even plan for. I used it to pay for my 100 level, then started hustling to pay for 200 level till I graduated. If not for that first step, I probably wouldn’t have tried."

Reactions man wins scholarship

@Rezzmann01 added:

"This was my exact score in my first jamb in 2012. 262😂🤲🏾. My papa nearly kill bear for us chop.

@mrsanwo said:

"This happened to me in 2011 or so, I wrote jamb to motivate and study with a relative even though I was an undergraduate… I go dey read, him go dey sleep 🤦‍♂️ I obviously had a better score. That's when I realized people only want things, most are not ready to do the work."

@haryluv shared:

"Stories like this serves as an inspiration for others to know that sometimes miracles come in unusual packages."

@emochris12 noted:

"That was the type of "friendly competition" we had in our days, pushing each other to become better. These days, secondary school students compete more on vices.

@MiseAyodeji noted:

"When you find out your friend didn't pay for the jamb form because he wanted to see who would score higher."

DPhantomer added:

"My first jamb 246, second jamb 252 life's been crazy every since."

@jengooner said:

"From your story, I don't think he did that to see who scores higher. He wanted to help out without you feeling less. That was the best way to help someone he saw potentials in. I hope you two are still close? All the best in life."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared how he wrote the UTME six times in a bid to study medicine but failed to meet the required cut-off mark each time.

Man scores 323 in JAMB, bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man went viral after sharing his academic journey from primary school to university.

He revealed that he always took first position in class during both primary and secondary school.

Source: Legit.ng