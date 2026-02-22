UI law graduate Ayomide Oyedijo earned a first-class degree and improved her CGPA in her final year

She disclosed that she battled severe anxiety throughout her studies, but remained committed to her goals

The law graduate's inspiring story resonated online, drawing praise and support from social media users

A law graduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, Ayomide Oyedijo, has inspired many online after opening up about the emotional challenges she faced before bagging a first-class degree.

Ayomide shared her emotional story on X while posting a photo of the cover page of her final-year law project titled “Music Streaming and Royalty Protection in Nigeria: The Limits of the Copyright Act 2022.”

A University of Ibadan first-class law graduate, Ayomide Oyedijo, shares her previous battles with anxiety and fear. Photo credit: @Ayo_Oyedijo/X

Source: Twitter

In her post, she disclosed that she earned an LL.B (Hons) First Class degree and improved her cumulative grade point average significantly in her final year.

UI law first-class graduate shares academic journey

The young graduate also opened up that she had struggled with severe anxiety during her studies right from the beginning, but still remained committed to her goals.

She wrote:

"I graduated with an LL.B (Hons), First Class from the University of Ibadan. I went from a 3.43 CGPA to finishing with a 3.57/4.0, entering First Class for the first time in my final year. I battled severe anxiety, but I kept showing up."

She also gathered the courage to tell netizens about her career choice, extracted from her course of study.

A UI law graduate, Ayomide Oyedijo, earns a first-class degree and improved her CGPA in her final year. Photo credit: @Ayo_Oyedijo/X

Source: Twitter

She said:

"Btw, I am interested in licensing, publishing, and rights management within the Music Business and Entertainment Law, Intellectual Property (IP) Law space. I'm actively seeking opportunities, internships, or projects in these areas to learn, grow, and contribute meaningfully."

See her post below:

Reactions to law graduate's first-class battle

Her post has since resonated with many social media users. Some of the comments are below.

@shezzy_itz wrote:

"Congrats, you left it late but got the job done."

@MerotohunO60193 commented:

"A huge Congratulations to you Ayo. This is the stage I’m at right now….. battling with so much anxiety!"

@QOluwasorefunmi said:

"Hi Deborah. Congratulations. Love your project topic. Can I get a soft copy?"

@raqee_mama said:

"Congratulations, you did so well. I’m so happy anxiety didn’t take everything from you."

@yinks_omg questioned:

"Congratulations. Are you guys about to break a record too?"

@Nwankwo43891309 wrote:

"This is huge. So happy you gave it the last fight. See you at the top."

@iJusticeMaxwell wrote:

"This is an interesting topic. You should publish it on Academia or Research Gate."

In a related story, a University of Ibadan student, Wasiu Ajibola, celebrated graduating with a first-class degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering despite his academic results being delayed.

UI couple celebrates first-class degrees

Legit.ng had reported that a University of Ibadan couple went viral on social media after both graduating with first-class honours.

Bolaji Olatinwo shared their convocation photo online, celebrating their academic achievement together.

The X (Twitter) post drew admiration and humorous reactions from social media users, who praised their success.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng