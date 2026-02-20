A student of the University of Ibadan got several people talking about her academic performance on social media after she posted a screenshot

A student of the University of Ibadan (UI) impressed many individuals online after she received a cash reward because of her CGPA.

The individual shared this in a series of posts she made on her page, which several individuals have reacted to.

Student earns cash reward for high CGPA

The lady, @OtPersimmon, mentioned that school isn’t a scam after she received the reward due to her high CGPA.

Speaking about the cash, she also shared a screenshot showing the amount and wrote:

"School isn’t a scam after all. Got rewarded for my CGPA. Thank you, University of Ibadan. Thank you, Egbe Omo Oduduwa of South Florida."

In the same post, the young lady explained how she got the reward, stating that it was because she had a high CGPA and was nominated directly for the reward.

The details of the post she shared showed that her CGPA qualified her for a scholarship, and she was rewarded with the sum of 200k for her excellent academic performance.

She added in another post:

"I was nominated directly since I had a high CGPA. If the organisation recognises Unilag, they’ll come for you themselves."

"I was nominated by my department."

In a recent post, the individual announced that she has graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI) and mentioned that she was the only student who graduated with a first-class from her unit, which is under the Department of Linguistics.

Many individuals who came across the post, which shows the reward she got because of her CGPA and the amount she received, took to the comment page to react.

Reactions as student gets cash reward

@X_Viktor007 stressed:

"Great and congratulations, I can relate like maddd.. fb."

@cpt_shittu wrote:

"School was never and can never be a scam."

@Gbemidebe247 added:

"Congratulations! Your post made me realize that school isn't scam. Time to focus on finishing with strong 2.2."

@Fiszzza_ said:

"A prize is a prize. Good for you. Just try not to spend it in a couple days."

@ife__makinde added:

"No way, there's absolutely no fu.ckin way."

Read the post below:

