A Schengen visa allows non-EU nationals to stay in the Schengen area for up to 90 days within any 180-day period, with three visa types available

Applicants must submit their visa application to the consulate at least 15 days before travel, with processing taking up to 15 days under normal circumstances

The standard Schengen visa fee is €90 for adults, with reduced rates for children and nationals of select countries such as Armenia and Belarus

The Schengen visa remains one of the most sought-after travel documents for non-EU nationals seeking to visit Europe, covering short stays across 27 European countries that form the Schengen area.

The visa permits holders to remain in the Schengen zone for a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day period. It is available in three forms: a single-entry visa, which grants access once; a multiple-entry visa, which covers several trips for the duration of the visa's validity; and an airport transit visa, which allows travellers to pass through the international transit zone of a Schengen airport without entering the country itself.

Schengen visa permits non-EU nationals short stays of up to 90 days across 27 European countries. Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who must apply for a Schengen visa

Citizens of certain non-EU countries are required to hold a valid Schengen visa before crossing into the zone. The European Union maintains an official list of nationalities subject to this requirement, though exemptions exist for specific groups, including diplomats, members of the armed forces, refugees, and pupils travelling on school excursions.

A separate airport transit visa is also compulsory for some nationalities when connecting through Schengen airports, though certain categories of travellers are exempt from this rule under Article 3(5) of the Visa Code.

Where, when and how to apply

Applications must be lodged at the consulate of the intended destination country. Travellers visiting multiple Schengen countries should apply at the consulate of the country where they will spend the most time. If all planned stays are of equal length, the application goes to the consulate of the first country to be visited.

The application window opens six months before the travel date, but submissions must reach the consulate no later than 15 days before departure. Some consulates require applicants to book an appointment in advance.

Required documents include a valid passport with an expiry date at least three months beyond the planned departure from the Schengen area, a completed visa application form, a photograph meeting ICAO standards, and proof of medical insurance covering emergency care, hospitalisation, and repatriation. Applicants must also provide documentation explaining the purpose of the visit, evidence of sufficient funds, proof of accommodation, and confirmation of their intention to return home. Fingerprints are collected at the point of submission, with limited exemptions.

Costs and processing times

The standard visa fee is €90 for adults and €45 for children between the ages of six and twelve. Nationals of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Belarus pay a reduced rate of €35, while applicants from Cabo Verde are charged €67.50. Additional charges may apply when applications are handled through visa service centres acting on behalf of consulates. Certain categories of applicants may qualify for a full fee waiver.

Processing typically takes 15 calendar days, though this can extend to 45 days if the consulate requires further examination or additional supporting materials. Family members of EU or European Economic Area citizens covered by the Free Movement Directive may be eligible for an accelerated and cost-free procedure.

Applicants whose requests are declined will receive written notification detailing the grounds for rejection and the steps available to appeal the decision.

Airport transit visa enables passengers to pass through Schengen airports without entering the country. Photo credit: NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sweden rejects lady's schengen visa application

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady who applied for a Swedish Schengen visa after paying the application fee has spoken out after seeing the reasons her visa was rejected.

In the video, she mentioned three different reasons stated in the refusal letter she received days after submitting her application and asked if others had experienced something similar.

Source: Legit.ng