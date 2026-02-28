A Nigerian student in Germany went viral after scoring 1.3 in a major 11-credit university examination

She revealed her lecturer praised her performance and said she achieved the highest score recorded in the course

Her achievement sparked congratulatory reactions online, with many praising her academic excellence

A Nigerian lady studying in Germany has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her outstanding performance in a major university examination.

The student, identified as @big_sosap on TikTok, documented her exam journey. She also disclosed the feedback she received from her lecturer after the results were released.

A Nigerian lady studying in Germany. Photo credit: @big_sosap/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on her page, she explained that she had been under intense pressure while preparing to rewrite an 11-credit course.

“I’m only going to post this video if I do well in the exam… otherwise, I’m not posting,” she said before writing the test.

Lady studying abroad shares experience

After completing the exam, she returned with an update, revealing that she not only passed but achieved an excellent grade.

According to her, she scored 1.3, a result she described as exceptional within the German grading system.

A Nigerian lady studying in Germany reacts to her examination result. Photo credit: @big_sosap/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The student added that her lecturer praised her performance and disclosed that she was the first student to achieve such a high score in the course.

"My lecturer was so, so proud. He said I was the only... I'm the only person, I'm the first person getting this high. Wow! Oh my God."

“He said I was the only… I’m the first person getting this high,” she said excitedly.

She further explained that the 1.3 grade is equivalent to about 4.7 on the Nigerian GPA scale, describing it as a remarkable academic achievement.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Germany-based lady's achievement

The video has since attracted praise and congratulatory messages online. Some of the comments are below.

Ekom🇩🇪 said:

"Me I know that you’re beauty with brains naa. Congrats."

Journey commented:

"I prefer oral exam. I did very well in mine as well as."

chioma.szn_ stated:

"11 credit course.😩😩Babes you are goooodd."

Motivationwithdian questioned:

"But do u ppl see your result immediately after the exam?"

Man shares experience studying abroad on scholarship

In a related story, a Nigerian man has shared his experience studying abroad on a fully funded scholarship.

The man, identified as @ceo_wale on X, posted while responding to a woman's tweet.

The Nigerian man, who is now a businessman, described the experience as smooth and stress-free, especially compared with the usual challenges international students face.

According to him, studying on a fully funded scholarship removed worries about many things.

"It’s very sweet. You don’t have to worry about money or immigration issues. You won't need a POF. I attended the 'visa interview' with a calm mind (t-shirt and jeans), flew to Abuja the same day, went to the embassy and was out in no time," he said.

Man studying abroad on scholarship gets expelled

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian lady narrated how her classmate, who was studying abroad on a scholarship, was expelled from the school.

According to the lady, her expelled classmate only showed up in school like once every two weeks, and this got the attention of the school.

She noted that if a student is absent from school for more than 30 hours in a semester without prior approval, that student risks expulsion.

Source: Legit.ng