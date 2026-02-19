A young lady got many people emotional as she shared the story of her grandfather, who has been allegedly deported

She mentioned that her grandfather left Nigeria when he was just about 19 years old and went to the US

After about 50 years abroad, she explained that her grandfather was deported without proper documentation

A lady cried out online as her grandfather, who left Nigeria at the age of 19, is set to be deported from the United States after spending over 50 years in the country.

The lady took to social media to share the story while also seeking help for her grandfather.

Man who left Nigeria at 19 reportedly deported after 50 years.

Young lady shares story of grandfather

@magicm_6 explained that her grandfather, whose name she mentioned as Joe, had left Nigeria when he was just 19 years old.

Several years later, specifically around 50 years, he has now been deported back to Nigeria despite the fact that he no longer has a place to stay in the country.

The lady wrote:

"This morning, I woke up to the saddest news I could’ve ever received. My grandfather, who has been in the United States and no longer has a place to live in Nigeria, has been deported after living nearly five decades in the United States. All his family is here; he has no place to live back home. To wake up to the news that he can never return has been truly heartbreaking."

Granddaughter speaks out as grandfather faces alleged deportation. Photo Source: Tiktok/magicm_6

She gave more explanation in the comments of her TikTok post:

"Moral of the story is, he is 70 years old! Hasn’t been back home since he was 19 or in his early 20s. Nigeria is completely different. He was deported without documentation or any calls."

"Everything is happening so fast; we still haven’t heard from him."

Reactions as man allegedly deported to Nigeria

Miss Laken stressed:

"Hey y’all, guess what? I came here legally. Did everything legally, they are trying to deport me over a technicality."

Mike King wrote:

"How do you stay somewhere for 50 years but not become a citizen?"

Taylor Snyder added:

"Getting a USA citizenship can take over 25+ years, it’s a rigged system, and it’s not just “that easy”

Snickys said:

"Dude was here when Reagan gave everyone papers and still didn’t try."

Shan shared:

"He was a part of this country like any other, legal or illegal. 50 decades to build a life just to have it all taken away by racists…. I’m so sorry."

Sara.tica. added:

"People have no idea there’s no pathway to a green card most of the time. And it’s not even about the money.. they think it’s so easy to just go and file smh this is heartbreaking."

boogie said:

"Hello, I am a fellow Nigerian with both family in the US and Nigeria. i would love to DM you and assist in any way possible. please let me know if we are able to speak so my family can help."

Michelle Isabel wrote:

"Claim asylum and start paperwork. If he’s that old he can say he fears death from safety and having to do that big of a move at his age."

