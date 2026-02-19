A young lady, who is one of the victims of Russian man Yaytseslav, has spoken up about how she feels about him

She mentioned several things the Russian man did during the time they spent together before he was exposed

The young lady’s statement got many people talking online after she revealed something unexpected

One of the victims of the Russian man, Yaytseslav, who recently went viral after posting videos of several Ghanaian and Kenyan women he secretly recorded, has explained that she fell for him.

The lady explained in a video what he did that made her like him, while mentioning that they also took several videos together.

Victim reveals why she fell for Russian man Yaytseslav. Photo source: Tiktok/spmbuzzke, YEN

Source: TikTok

Victim of Russian man Yaytseslav speaks

The Russian man, popularly known as Yaytseslav, had dominated news headlines days ago when videos of several women he secretly recorded in Ghana and Kenya were discovered on social media.

While there has been no official report confirming his arrest, one of the victims of the Russian man spoke in a video.

In the clip shared by @spmbuzzke, the young lady spoke about the times they had together and why she fell for him.

Speaking specifically about what made her fall for him, she said in the TikTok video:

"I fell for his charisma, because he spoiled me. He used to take me to expensive islands, beautiful restaurants, and expensive plane trips."

After saying this, she went on to add that they once lived together, and they also recorded several videos during that time.

Victim of Russian man Yaytseslav speaks on feelings for him. Photo source: YEN

Source: Twitter

She said:

"I kinda fell for him, I lived with him, that's right. That's when we recorded lots of videos."

Reactions as lady speaks about Yaytseslav

beckybellah98 said:

"He was spoiling me😭but could not buy you clothes . Where is the bar."

FaithRotich added:

"Why book an expensive plane ticket to Nairobi to pick up clothes yet he can just buy you the clothes.'

Koko Kamillah P noted:

"Expensive islands? Did he take her to the Bahamas?'

Goldfish shared:

"So he paid a return flight instead of taking her shopping."

Miss_Omwenga stressed:

"Did being charismatic lose its actual meaning?"

Doctor Lizza🇩🇪 added:

"Flight from Mombasa to Nairobi Ndio expensive flights 🤭🤦‍♀️. When the bar doesn’t exist . My God 🤦‍♀️."

Kiyomi shated:

"Okay if he paid for the flights back to nrb just to pick clothes why not just take you shopping for those said clothes ? Sth ain’t adding up."

𝚏𝚊𝚟𝚘𝚞𝚛weote:

"Come no be you wan tell dey Russian guy make him take you to Russia on your birthday the evil man said no how come he take you to everywhere."

BIGJIN666 added:

"If delusional was a person didn’t she chase the Russian guy? He didn’t even come to her. Somebody corrected me because it looked like she was following him."

Naiposha said:

"Rest sister Nancy you don't have to prove anything to us...maisha ni yako!"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady shared a video showing the device the Russian man, Vladislav Lyulkov, allegedly used to secretly record women. She showed how it works.

Woman sends message to Yaytseslav’s victims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a woman gave a kind and strong message to women hurt by the viral Russian man Yaytseslav.

She shared her own story and told the women to speak up, saying her page is safe and no one will judge them.

Source: Legit.ng