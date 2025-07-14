A Mexican woman chose to leave the United States of America on her own after living there for nearly four decades

Regina Higuera self-deported to Mexico, where she has reunited with her mother, but she left her children in the US

Regina has lived in the US for 36 years, and all her children are American citizens, but her work permit has expired

Following President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, a Mexican woman decided to return to her country.

In what is called self-deportation, the woman left America voluntarily due to fear of being harassed, arrested or detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Regina Higuera has lived in America for 36 years before deciding to leave. Photo credit: PEOPLE and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Regina Higuera has lived in the US for 36 years, and her children are American citizens.

However, due to fear for her safety and the safety of her children, Regina chose to leave the country before she would be arrested.

Regina's work permit had expired years ago, and she lacked the money to renew it.

She made the difficult decision to leave the US to protect her children. She left by crossing the border and then flew into Mexico City through the TIJ International Airport.

Her daughter, Julie Ear, told PEOPLE:

“We were heartbroken that she felt so scared for her safety that she had to make this decision, but we were ultimately supportive. We have friends that were deported, some were missing for a week without knowing anything about where they were."

At some points when she was in America, Regina had to stop going to work out of fear of ICE.

Ear said staying at home felt like prison for her mother, and she decided to leave for her peace of mind.

She said:

“She felt like a prisoner in her own home. She has been working in this country for decades to only live paycheck to paycheck.”

Regina has reunited with her mother, whom she has not seen for many years.

Her daughter said:

“She says that she feels at peace because she doesn't feel stressed about paying rent, but she misses us all so much. She is trying to lean on family out there so she doesn't feel lonely, but she is having a hard time adjusting to the cultural differences… they do things differently out there. I would like to clarify that I do not want this to be an advertisement for self-deportation, but I also want to let people know that if they are thinking of taking this step, it is not the end of the world and that there are options."

The administration of President Donald Trump, which took office in January 2025, is implementing a tough immigration crackdown.

Regina Regina Higuera's husband and their children. Photo credit: PEOPLE.

