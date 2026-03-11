A friend of Elena Jessica has taken to social media to post videos they took together long before her death

The lady mourned the death of her best friend and showed the beautiful moments they both had together

Many Nigerians who came across the post shared their observations about the physical appearance of Jessica

Since the news of the death of a Nigerian lady identified as Elena Jessica, who died from complications during a BBL procedure, many Nigerians have reacted to the report of her passing.

As many continue to speak about her, a friend of the late individual posted videos on her page showing the moments they had fun together.

Elena Jessica dies during alleged BBL procedure

The videos were recorded long before the death of Elena Jessica and were only posted by her friend after her death.

@toopretty46, the friend of Elena Jessica, posted the video on her TikTok page as it shows the moments both ladies laughed, played, and danced together in an apartment.

The video also featured a time Elena Jessica visited a club.

@toopretty46 posted the videos on her TikTok page to remember the good times she spent with her friend before she died of complications while undergoing a BBL procedure.

Many people who came across the video took to the comments section to share their observations about how Elena Jessica looked before her death.

Reactions as Elena Jessica dies

Foreign sugar noted:

"This is mercury retrograde, you don’t do surgery during this period na."

Nana stressed:

"But why are we ladies not satisfied with our bodies."

KomeNova said:

"She's actually already so pretty,what else did she go there for?"

Ogugua chinenyenwa noted:

"I always tell people please before you go for any cosmetic surgery check if we are in mercury retrograde ,they don’t do anything cosmetic surgery during those periods.'

Precious 𝐱𝐨𝐱𝐨 stressed:

"She went through pain before she finally left... I watch the video I weak."

Dfw Michelle added:

"They take her away?? Did they force her or drag her to start the surgery??"

Ola Bottle noted:

"I believe any surgery on the body, should be done outside Nigeria, country like Paris, Germany, Canada,May dey have qualify doctor."

Bloom stressed:

"This is mercury retrograde, you don’t do this like this in this period, so many surgeries will go wrong this period."

Pretty Shuga wrote:

"But her body was fine why going under the knife for the 2nd time?? May her soul rip."

Olanma_bekee added:

"So sad 🥺,this isn’t the time to take any major risk ..I wish people will take astrology serious and understand how much it affects our lives and decision making."

stoneeyy said:

"But nobody forced her na, wetin una dey look for? Comment section done disappoint you."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a friend of Elena Jessica, identified as Destiny, called for a protest demanding justice following the socialite’s reported death after a second BBL procedure.

Man demands BBL ban after Jessica's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ban BBL procedures in Nigeria following the reported death of socialite Elena Jessica.

The man urged government intervention to prevent further fatalities linked to cosmetic surgeries.

