A young lady has celebrated completing her law studies at the University of Ibadan despite battling anxiety in her undergraduate days

The lady announced the CGPA she started with, how she entered first class in her final year in school, and how God helped her

Her story triggered reactions on X, as many people congratulated the law graduate on her academic feat after her health setback

A Nigerian lady, Ayo Oyedijo, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with flying colours as she graduated with a first-class honours degree in law.

Celebrating her academic feat on X, an excited Ayo said she moved from a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.43 to 3.57/4.0.

University of Ibadan Law Student Graduates With First Class Despite Battling Severe Anxiety

From severe anxiety to UI first class

In an X post by @Ayo_Oyedijo, the lady narrated how she only entered first class for the first time in her final year.

She also opened up about battling severe anxiety while in school, but she kept showing up.

The lady, appreciating God for her success, wrote in her X post:

“I graduated with an LL.B (Hons), First Class from the University of Ibadan. I went from a 3.43 CGPA to finishing with a 3.57/4.0, entering First Class for the first time in my final year. I battled severe anxiety, but I kept showing up. God did!"

In the comments, she added:

"Btw, I am interested in licensing, publishing, and rights management within the Music Business and Entertainment Law, Intellectual Property (IP) Law space. I'm actively seeking opportunities, internships, or projects in these areas to learn, grow, and contribute meaningfully."

See the X tweet below:

