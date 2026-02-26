A young man celebrated completing her studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of law with a second-class upper

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the graduate shared how law was not his first choice and how he got bored in 200 level

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on her academic feat

A Nigerian man, Oladejo Adeoluwa, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with a bachelor’s degree in law.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Oladejo shared his achievement.

Student with 283 UTME score bags degree

Identified on X as @dejothebrand, the young man graduated with second class upper (hons.) from the faculty of law, University of Ibadan.

His X post read:

"Graduated with second class upper (hons.) from the faculty of law, university of Ibadan. it was truly a privilege to mix minds with the scholars of llb25. see y'all at the top!"

In a chat with Legit.ng, the scholar shared how he gained admission into UI, stating that law was not his first choice.

He said:

"Law was never really my first choice tbh. At my JAMB registration, I choose Linguistics. It was after I saw my JAMB score (283) that I decided to have a change of course to study Law, from Linguistics.

"To me, it was more of a gamble. And I really wanted the challenge, any other course in the humanities field, except economics, would have been boring to me."

Sharing his academic journey, Oladejo added:

"I graduated from Covenant University Secondary at the age of 15, I was really worried about my age because I thought it would be an hindrance to my admission.

"For my WAEC, it wasn't that bad. I had 3As, some Bs and Cs. I also wrote NECO, and I also had an A in government as well (same with WAEC).

"For my UTME, I was the third highest among the arts students. The first with the combination of ENG, LIT, GOVT, CRS... I actually regret not doing ECONS in Jamb because the two top did it and had crazier results.

"Like I mentioned, my admission in UI Law was like a gamble. I wasn't 16 yet. I only choose Law because I wanted the challenge. And I unexpectedly got in.

"But during my stay in UI, I would say I got bored of Law from 200 level but I still tried to finish with a second class upper. This was mainly because I started dabbling into Web3, tech and also academic writing (ghost writing)."

See the X post:

Netizens celebrate UI law graduate

@ui_law_ said:

"Congratulations Lss Ui is super proud of you."

@199badman said:

"Big congrats omo school wa."

@OgonnaOkere said:

"congratulations, brother."

